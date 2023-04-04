AVN 63.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.7%)
BAFL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
BOP 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.51%)
CNERGY 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.42%)
DFML 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.98%)
DGKC 42.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.96%)
EPCL 46.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
FCCL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.94%)
FFL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
FLYNG 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
GGL 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.8%)
HUBC 66.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.44%)
HUMNL 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
KAPCO 24.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
KEL 2.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.35%)
MLCF 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
NETSOL 73.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
OGDC 82.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.84%)
PAEL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.03%)
PPL 63.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.13%)
PRL 12.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.31%)
SILK 0.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4.44%)
SNGP 38.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.9%)
TELE 7.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 13.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
TRG 106.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.75%)
UNITY 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,012 Decreased By -32 (-0.79%)
BR30 14,236 Decreased By -136.9 (-0.95%)
KSE100 39,600 Decreased By -289.9 (-0.73%)
KSE30 14,712 Decreased By -109.2 (-0.74%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares inch higher ahead of RBA decision; gold stocks shine

Reuters Published 04 Apr, 2023 10:11am
Follow us

Australian shares inched higher in volatile trade on Tuesday, helped by gains in gold and energy stocks, as investors prepared for a key interest rate decision from the central bank.

Economists are split on whether the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will hike or not later in the day, with 14 out of 27 economists polled by Reuters predicting the cash rate to increase by 25 basis points to 3.85%, while the rest forecast a pause.

At the last policy meeting in March, the central bank indicated it might be nearly done tightening as consumer spending was slowing and there was less risk of a wages-driven inflation blow-out.

Australian shares close at three-week high; central bank move in focus

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.1% to 7,231.50 by 0029 GMT, extending gains to a seventh session.

The benchmark rose 0.6% on Monday. Gold stocks rose 2%, tracking gains in bullion prices, and were the top gainers on the benchmark index.

Sector giants Newcrest Mining and Northern Star Resources advanced between 1.6% and 1.9%.

Energy stocks added 1.2% after oil prices jumped overnight on OPEC+’s plan to cut more production. Sector heavyweights Woodside Energy and Santos rose 0.3% and 1.3%, respectively.

Meanwhile, export-reliant miners slipped 0.3% as fears of China crackdown dampened market sentiment. BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals fell between 1.2% and 0.1%.

Among individual stocks, Energy Resources fell about 10% after announcing a discounted A$369 million entitlement offer.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% to 11,863.53.

The New Zealand central bank is expected to scale back its policy tightening pace to a quarter-point rate hike at its meeting on Wednesday, according to a Reuters Poll.

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Australian shares inch higher ahead of RBA decision; gold stocks shine

Intra-day update: rupee plunges to record low against US dollar

SC to announce election delay verdict today

Agriauto extends partial plant shutdown in April as auto woes worsen

Power Division asked to revisit draft pact with KE on TDS

MoF lists factors causing fiscal deficit crisis

Dar to attend spring meetings of IMF, WB

Jul-Mar trade deficit shrinks 35.51pc to $22.9bn YoY

MPC meeting today: further hike expected

Trade-related data gathered through PSW declared confidential

Imposition of two QTAs: Nepra approves recovery of Rs20bn from KE consumers

Read more stories