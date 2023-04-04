AVN 63.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.7%)
BAFL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
BOP 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.26%)
CNERGY 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.42%)
DFML 11.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.07%)
DGKC 42.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.14%)
EPCL 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.3%)
FCCL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.94%)
FFL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
FLYNG 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
GGL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.42%)
HUBC 66.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.44%)
HUMNL 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
KAPCO 24.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
KEL 2.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.35%)
MLCF 24.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.95%)
NETSOL 73.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
OGDC 82.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.93%)
PAEL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
PPL 63.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.09%)
PRL 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.39%)
SILK 0.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.33%)
SNGP 38.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.9%)
TELE 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.49%)
TRG 106.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.75%)
UNITY 12.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.99%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,013 Decreased By -31.5 (-0.78%)
BR30 14,227 Decreased By -145.7 (-1.01%)
KSE100 39,608 Decreased By -281.9 (-0.71%)
KSE30 14,716 Decreased By -105.2 (-0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee plunges to record low against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 287-288 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published April 4, 2023 Updated April 4, 2023 11:19am
Follow us

The Pakistani rupee registered a significant loss against the US dollar, depreciating nearly 1% during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At around 10:15am, the rupee was being quoted at 287.90, a decrease of Rs2.86 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

A day earlier, the rupee remained under pressure against the US dollar, closing at 285.04 in the inter-bank market, a decline of Rs1.25 or 0.44%.

Experts say the market awaits the resumption of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme, which has remained stalled since last year.

"The uncertainty pertaining to the IMF programme is causing pressure on the Pakistani rupee," Sana Tawfik, vice-president research and a senior analyst at Arif Habib Limited (AHL) told Business Recorder.

"The country's foreign exchange reserves have also declined in recent weeks, which is another source of concern for investors," she said.

Tawfik added that the State Bank of Pakistan's (SBP) latest move to impose fines on exporters delaying receipt of payments would prove ineffective.

Last week, the central bank asked exporters to bring delayed export proceeds to Pakistan by April 30, otherwise, up to 9% of export proceeds amount will be marked as lien.

In a key development, it was learnt that Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, accompanied by a high-powered delegation, will visit the US from April 10 to 16 to attend the upcoming annual spring meetings of the IMF and the World Bank.

The delegation will hold a separate meeting with IMF officials during the visit, it was learnt.

The incumbent government has already said that it has fulfilled all requirements set by the international lender for the release of the $1.1 billion tranche.

Globally, the US dollar wobbled on Tuesday after a slump in US manufacturing activity last month pointed to further signs of a slowing economy and trumped renewed inflation concerns following OPEC+'s surprise output cut.

A Institute for Supply Management (ISM) survey showed on Monday that manufacturing activity fell to the lowest level in nearly three years in March as new orders continued to contract, with all subcomponents of its manufacturing PMI below the 50 thresholds for the first time since 2009.

The US dollar index was marginally lower at 102.02, having fallen more than 0.5% on Monday.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, steadied in early Asian trade on Tuesday after OPEC+ plans to cut more production jolted markets the previous day, with investors' attention shifting to demand trends and the impact of higher prices on the global economy.

This is an intra-day update

Oil prices Ishaq Dar dollar index Rupee ISM USD PKR Exchange rate rupeerate IMF and Pakistan dollar us IMF progamme

Comments

1000 characters

Intra-day update: rupee plunges to record low against US dollar

SC to announce election delay verdict today

Agriauto extends partial plant shutdown in April as auto woes worsen

Power Division asked to revisit draft pact with KE on TDS

MoF lists factors causing fiscal deficit crisis

Dar to attend spring meetings of IMF, WB

Jul-Mar trade deficit shrinks 35.51pc to $22.9bn YoY

MPC meeting today: further hike expected

Trade-related data gathered through PSW declared confidential

Imposition of two QTAs: Nepra approves recovery of Rs20bn from KE consumers

Read more stories