AVN 64.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.19%)
BAFL 28.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.98%)
CNERGY 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
DFML 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
DGKC 42.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
EPCL 47.01 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.53%)
FCCL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.18%)
FFL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.11%)
FLYNG 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
GGL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.76%)
HUBC 67.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.74%)
HUMNL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KAPCO 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
KEL 2.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.3%)
MLCF 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.13%)
NETSOL 73.83 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.14%)
OGDC 83.45 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.85%)
PAEL 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.74%)
PPL 64.38 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (2.42%)
PRL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.91%)
SILK 0.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.41%)
SNGP 38.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.67%)
TELE 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (7.92%)
TPLP 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
TRG 106.86 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.91%)
UNITY 13.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.32%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,044 Decreased By -11.7 (-0.29%)
BR30 14,373 Increased By 5.9 (0.04%)
KSE100 39,890 Decreased By -110.9 (-0.28%)
KSE30 14,821 Decreased By -31.6 (-0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SC bench hearing polls delay case: PML-N has endorsed PDM decision, says minister

Recorder Report Published 04 Apr, 2023 03:24am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had endorsed the decision taken by the Pakistan Democratic Movement regarding “no confidence” in the three-member bench hearing a case about polls delay in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“How Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan, who has recused himself from hearing the suo moto case regarding the polls delay, can be made part of the bench which is hearing the contempt case,” the minister said while talking to the media after the meeting of the PML-N’s Parliamentary Party.

“These are the certain questions which needed clarification and on basis of them we have expressed no trust on three members bench (of the Supreme Court),” Marriyum added.

She said election should be held simultaneously and in free, fair and transparent manner.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

SC PDM PMLN Marriyum Aurangzeb

Comments

1000 characters

SC bench hearing polls delay case: PML-N has endorsed PDM decision, says minister

SC to announce election delay verdict today

Power Division asked to revisit draft pact with KE on TDS

MoF lists factors causing fiscal deficit crisis

Dar to attend spring meetings of IMF, WB

Jul-Mar trade deficit shrinks 35.51pc to $22.9bn YoY

MPC meeting today: further hike expected

Trade-related data gathered through PSW declared confidential

Imposition of two QTAs: Nepra approves recovery of Rs20bn from KE consumers

Kirthar exploration licence: ECC approves grant of second two-year renewal

WB urges GHQ to allow power cable route through POF

Read more stories