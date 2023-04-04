KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (April 03, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 39,889.90 High: 40,076.66 Low: 39,864.01 Net Change: 110.93 Volume (000): 33,190 Value (000): 1,376,968 Makt Cap (000) 1,474,238,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,581.08 NET CH (-) 109.42 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,819.49 NET CH (-) 49.14 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,177.21 NET CH (-) 15.16 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,072.98 NET CH (+) 21.13 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,883.66 NET CH (+) 2.03 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,092.28 NET CH (+) 32.42 ------------------------------------ As on: 03-April-2023 ====================================

