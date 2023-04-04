Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (April 03, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 39,889.90
High: 40,076.66
Low: 39,864.01
Net Change: 110.93
Volume (000): 33,190
Value (000): 1,376,968
Makt Cap (000) 1,474,238,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,581.08
NET CH (-) 109.42
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,819.49
NET CH (-) 49.14
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,177.21
NET CH (-) 15.16
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,072.98
NET CH (+) 21.13
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,883.66
NET CH (+) 2.03
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,092.28
NET CH (+) 32.42
------------------------------------
As on: 03-April-2023
====================================
