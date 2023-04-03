AVN 64.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.19%)
BAFL 28.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.98%)
CNERGY 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
DFML 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
DGKC 42.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
EPCL 47.01 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.53%)
FCCL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.18%)
FFL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.11%)
FLYNG 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
GGL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.76%)
HUBC 67.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.74%)
HUMNL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KAPCO 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
KEL 2.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.3%)
MLCF 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.13%)
NETSOL 73.83 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.14%)
OGDC 83.45 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.85%)
PAEL 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.74%)
PPL 64.38 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (2.42%)
PRL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.91%)
SILK 0.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.41%)
SNGP 38.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.67%)
TELE 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (7.92%)
TPLP 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
TRG 106.86 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.91%)
UNITY 13.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.32%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,044 Decreased By -11.7 (-0.29%)
BR30 14,373 Increased By 5.9 (0.04%)
KSE100 39,890 Decreased By -110.9 (-0.28%)
KSE30 14,821 Decreased By -31.6 (-0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

TSX climbs as energy stocks soar; Teck Resources shines

Reuters Published 03 Apr, 2023 07:44pm
Follow us

Canada’s commodity-heavy main stock index edged up on Monday to nearly a month’s high after energy stocks jumped more than 4%, while Teck Resources surged after rejecting a buyout offer from Glencore.

Teck Resources Ltd advanced 16.5% to touch its highest level in nearly two months after rejecting a $22.5 billion acquisition proposal from Swiss commodity and mining firm Glencore, saying the rival’s all-stock offer was inferior to its own planned separation.

At 10:05 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 133.52 points, or 0.66%, at 20,233.41.

“Teck is up because usually, the company offering to buy may come back a second time and sweeten the deal,” said Allan Small, senior investment advisor at Allan Small Financial Group.

“It (Teck) is a very big Canadian company, so I’m not sure if the government would let the deal through.”

The energy sector surged 4.9% to nearly a month’s high, tracking oil prices that surged more than 5% after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies (OPEC+) over the weekend announced further oil output cuts of around 1.16 million barrels per day.

The materials sector added 1.4% as a declining U.S. dollar made bullion cheaper for holders of other currencies.

Bucking the trend, the tech sector dropped 1.0%.

The TSX had an upbeat start to the year, ending January in gains. However, in February and March, the index finished lower as angst surrounding the interest-rate outlook and turmoil in the banking sector strained sentiment.

Still, the bourse managed to eke out a 3.7% gain in its first quarter.

Quebecor Inc rose 0.7% after Veritas Research upgraded to “buy” from “reduce”.

Meanwhile, data showed that manufacturing activity contracted to 48.6 in March from 52.4 in the previous month, as economic uncertainty weighed on output and new orders, offsetting easing supply pressures and rising optimism about future growth. A reading below 50 indicates contraction.

TSX Toronto Stock Exchange Canada’s main stock index Toronto Stock

Comments

1000 characters

TSX climbs as energy stocks soar; Teck Resources shines

Rupee under pressure against US dollar, settles at 285.04

Sales of petroleum products plunge 39% year-on-year in March

Pak Suzuki announces further plant shutdowns

Oil surges as OPEC+ surprise output target cuts shake markets

Toshakhana case: IHC issues notice to NAB for breaching protocols while summoning Imran, Bushra Bibi

Gas reserves discovered in Dadu, Sindh, says PPL

Russia says oil cuts ‘in interests’ of energy markets

Jawaid Iqbal appointed UBL President, CEO

KSE-100 closes below 40,000-point mark over policy rate speculation

India’s Gandhi appeals against defamation conviction, hearing on April 13

Read more stories