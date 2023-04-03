Europe markets rise at open, oil shares jump

LONDON: Europe’s stock markets opened higher Monday, with the energy sector boosted by soaring oil prices after OPEC+ producers cut output.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index of top blue-chip companies won 0.7 percent to 7,681.28 points, with BP and Shell shares up more than four percent.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index advanced 0.4 percent to 7,351.26 points, with TotalEnergies also gaining in excess of four percent.

Frankfurt’s DAX index added 0.1 percent to 15,640.14 points.