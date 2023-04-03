AVN 64.25 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.33%)
Europe markets rise at open, oil shares jump

AFP Published 03 Apr, 2023 12:59pm
LONDON: Europe’s stock markets opened higher Monday, with the energy sector boosted by soaring oil prices after OPEC+ producers cut output.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index of top blue-chip companies won 0.7 percent to 7,681.28 points, with BP and Shell shares up more than four percent.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index advanced 0.4 percent to 7,351.26 points, with TotalEnergies also gaining in excess of four percent.

European stock markets rise at open as data improves

Frankfurt’s DAX index added 0.1 percent to 15,640.14 points.

