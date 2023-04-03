AVN 64.25 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.33%)
Brent oil may retrace to $82.80-$83.66 range before rising

Reuters Published 03 Apr, 2023 10:31am
Brent oil may retrace into a range of $82.80 to $83.66 per barrel, before retesting a resistance at $86.32. The explosive gain on Monday confirmed an extension of the uptrend from $72.68, which is riding on a fierce wave (3) that could travel to $90.12.

The resistance of $86.32 is identified as the 186.4% projection level, which seldom works effectively.

However, it is strengthened by a narrow resistance zone of $86.75 to $86.92, making its more effective in stopping the rise.

Immediate resistance is at $85.59, a break above could lead to a gain into the $86.32-$87.32 range. On the daily chart, oil faces a similar resistance of $86.54, which proves strong. The contract may retrace to $83.63.

A prominent question is whether the downtrend from $125.19 has reversed.

Even though a projection analysis suggests an ending point of the trend around $57.95, the strong gain on Monday can’t be simply classified as a market noise.

Brent oil may retest support at $78.44

The gain is interpreted as the early sign of the trend reversal.

Because of this strong gain, the uptrend from the March 20 low of $70.12 is likely to develop further, to roughly match the one from the April 11 low of $97.57.

Brent oil

