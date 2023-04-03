Intra-day update: rupee under pressure against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee registered a marginal loss against the US dollar, depreciating 0.14% during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Monday.

At around 10:20am, the rupee was being quoted at 284.20, a decrease of Re0.41 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

During the previous week, the rupee depreciated a marginal 0.21% to settle at 283.79 as a slightly higher level of foreign exchange reserves kept the downside pressure at bay even without revival of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

However, reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) remain at less than one month of import cover, underscoring the need for resumption of the programme.

Experts believe the currency will likely remain under pressure, especially since a cut in oil production could boost the commodity’s prices, impacting the current account of countries like Pakistan.

Globally, the US dollar started the week higher as fears over inflation resurfaced after a surprise announcement by major oil producers to cut production further, with traders wagering the Federal Reserve may need to increase interest rates at its next meeting.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar against six peers, was last at 102.77, aiming to break through 103 for the first time in a week.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, surged on Monday after Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ producers announced a surprise round of output cuts, a potentially ominous sign for global inflation just days after a slowdown in US price data had boosted market optimism.

The change comes before a virtual meeting of an OPEC+ ministerial panel, which includes Saudi Arabia and Russia.

This is an intra-day update