BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Imran Khan says he won't personally attend talks with govt

Parvez Elahi says contact restored with old allies including MQM-P

PPP should declare whether it is ‘with or against’ Constitution: Qureshi

Coalition govt declares 'no confidence' in SC bench hearing election case

Govt files petition to withdraw curative review petition against Justice Faez Isa

Hajj 2023: Banks receive nearly 73,000 applications

Pakistan’s CPI inflation reading in March clocks in at 35.4% YoY

Textile exports may fall by $3bn this year, warns APTMA

Immovable properties: FBR to unveil increased values from July 1

Pakistan not running out of water: report

Power plants of 25MW and above: Customs duty exemption opposed

600MW solar project in jeopardy

Russian oil shipment to reach next month: Musadik

All stalled development projects restarted: govt

