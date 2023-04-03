BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

AVN 63.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.14%)
  Important updates from April 1 and April 2, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 03 Apr, 2023 08:36am
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Imran Khan says he won't personally attend talks with govt

Read here for details.

  • Parvez Elahi says contact restored with old allies including MQM-P

Read here for details.

  • PPP should declare whether it is ‘with or against’ Constitution: Qureshi

Read here for details.

  • Coalition govt declares 'no confidence' in SC bench hearing election case

Read here for details.

  • Govt files petition to withdraw curative review petition against Justice Faez Isa

Read here for details.

  • Hajj 2023: Banks receive nearly 73,000 applications

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s CPI inflation reading in March clocks in at 35.4% YoY

Read here for details.

  • Textile exports may fall by $3bn this year, warns APTMA

Read here for details.

  • Immovable properties: FBR to unveil increased values from July 1

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan not running out of water: report

Read here for details. 

  • Power plants of 25MW and above: Customs duty exemption opposed

Read here for details.

  • 600MW solar project in jeopardy

Read here for details.

  • Russian oil shipment to reach next month: Musadik

Read here for details.

  • All stalled development projects restarted: govt

Read here for details.

