National elections: JI to expedite efforts to develop consensus among parties: Siraj

Recorder Report Published 03 Apr, 2023 06:36am
LAHORE: Chief of Jammat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq has announced that the JI would expedite efforts to develop consensus among the political parties on national poll, offering them the platform of Mansoorah to hold dialogue on election agenda.

No other solution except to approach the masses for final decision seemed viable in prevailing circumstances, he said while addressing a press conference at the JI headquarters Mansoorah on Sunday, suggesting the PDM+PPP and the PTI to come to the table before the things turn to the point of no return.

He said the situation was leading the country towards anarchy. It could create Libya and Syria like situation if the political leadership did not act wisely, he said.

Haq said the polls in two provinces would not bring any stability rather it was feared that the crises would further and nobody would accept the results. He said the decisions of the courts had turned as controversial and the institutions were either divided or became clear party. He said the judiciary and the military establishment could not solve the political crisis and ultimately, they were the politicians who had to come forward. He said the institutions should stand neutral in the interest of the country and strictly follow the lines drawn for them in the constitution.

He said the poor were paying the prices of the fight among the ruling parties and dying in queues at flour distribution centers. He said the people were burning in the fire of inflation, lawlessness and unemployment. He said the PDM and the PTI were least worried about the problems of common man as their governments desperately failed to deliver.

Haq also announced that the JI would launch protest movement for the rights of people of Gwadar from May 1 and approach the Supreme Court for the release of Gwadar Right Movement leader Maulana Hidayatur Rehman Baloch. He said the rulers must address the problems of the people of Balochistan rather to push them to the wall. He said the JI would continue fight for the rights of people.

