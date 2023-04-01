Leaders of coalition parties to meet today to devise future strategy

Leaders of the coalition government will meet in Islamabad on Saturday to devise a future strategy of the government.

As per Radio Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will chair the meeting via video link from Lahore. The meeting will discuss the overall political situation of the country.

Law Minister Azam Nazer Tarar is set to brief the meeting on legal issues.

The meeting comes a day the Supreme Court rejected the Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP)’s request to constitute a Full Court for hearing the petitions regarding the delay in holding of general elections in the Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Punjab polls delay: another SC judge recuses himself as hearing adjourned

Justice Bandial noted that the court had conducted proceedings into the case for three complete days and that the inclusion of new judges to the bench will further waste time. “It will take time for the new judges to understand the case,” he said.

Meanwhile, PTI Chairman Imran Khan has said he was ready to hold talks with all stakeholders but insisted that no “illegal and unconstitutional demands” will be entertained.

Imran Khan says ready for talks with all stakeholders

Speaking to senior journalists at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore, Imran said his party believed in the supremacy of the Constitution and would go to any lengths for democracy.

He said there would be no compromise on an independent judiciary and Constitution, adding that free and fair elections are the only solution to this crisis.