AVN 64.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.88%)
BAFL 28.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.61%)
BOP 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
DGKC 43.91 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.44%)
EPCL 46.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.26%)
FCCL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
FFL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.46%)
FLYNG 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
GGL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.94%)
HUBC 67.53 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.64%)
HUMNL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
KAPCO 24.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.88%)
MLCF 25.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 73.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.04%)
OGDC 83.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.58%)
PAEL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (7.11%)
PIBTL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (11.35%)
PPL 63.96 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.25%)
PRL 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.06%)
SILK 0.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.33%)
SNGP 39.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.53%)
TELE 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.25%)
TPLP 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.07%)
TRG 106.04 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.26%)
UNITY 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.45%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,056 Increased By 20.6 (0.51%)
BR30 14,367 Increased By 35 (0.24%)
KSE100 40,001 Increased By 152.5 (0.38%)
KSE30 14,853 Increased By 85.8 (0.58%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Leaders of coalition parties to meet today to devise future strategy

  • PM Shehbaz Sharif will chair meeting
BR Web Desk Published April 1, 2023 Updated April 1, 2023 04:20pm
Follow us

Leaders of the coalition government will meet in Islamabad on Saturday to devise a future strategy of the government.

As per Radio Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will chair the meeting via video link from Lahore. The meeting will discuss the overall political situation of the country.

Law Minister Azam Nazer Tarar is set to brief the meeting on legal issues.

The meeting comes a day the Supreme Court rejected the Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP)’s request to constitute a Full Court for hearing the petitions regarding the delay in holding of general elections in the Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Punjab polls delay: another SC judge recuses himself as hearing adjourned

Justice Bandial noted that the court had conducted proceedings into the case for three complete days and that the inclusion of new judges to the bench will further waste time. “It will take time for the new judges to understand the case,” he said.

Meanwhile, PTI Chairman Imran Khan has said he was ready to hold talks with all stakeholders but insisted that no “illegal and unconstitutional demands” will be entertained.

Imran Khan says ready for talks with all stakeholders

Speaking to senior journalists at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore, Imran said his party believed in the supremacy of the Constitution and would go to any lengths for democracy.

He said there would be no compromise on an independent judiciary and Constitution, adding that free and fair elections are the only solution to this crisis.

Coalition govt

Comments

1000 characters

Leaders of coalition parties to meet today to devise future strategy

Renewable energy sector: PM urges UAE firm to make investment

Textile exports may fall by $3bn this year, warns APTMA

Hajj 2023: Banks receive nearly 73,000 applications

Rating downgrades may have added to IMF’s concerns: Pasha

India regulator probing some Adani offshore deals for possible rule violations

Most of India to face above-normal April-June heat

If not effected, up to 9pc of amount to be marked as lien: SBP asks exporters to bring in delayed proceeds by 30th

Corporate farming: LHC stays handing over of land to army

All categories of consumers: Nepra approves Rs3.23/ unit surcharge

Read more stories