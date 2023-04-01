KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (March 31, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 40,000.83 High: 40,000.83 Low: 39,729.61 Net Change: 152.48 Volume (000): 68,757 Value (000): 3,399,767 Makt Cap (000) 1,478,349,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,690.50 NET CH (-) 74.04 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,868.63 NET CH (+) 32.32 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,192.37 NET CH (+) 43.99 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,051.85 NET CH (+) 64.07 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,881.63 NET CH (+) 17.81 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,059.86 NET CH (+) 5.85 ------------------------------------ As on: 31-March-2023 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023