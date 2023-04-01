Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (March 31, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 40,000.83
High: 40,000.83
Low: 39,729.61
Net Change: 152.48
Volume (000): 68,757
Value (000): 3,399,767
Makt Cap (000) 1,478,349,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,690.50
NET CH (-) 74.04
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,868.63
NET CH (+) 32.32
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,192.37
NET CH (+) 43.99
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,051.85
NET CH (+) 64.07
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,881.63
NET CH (+) 17.81
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,059.86
NET CH (+) 5.85
------------------------------------
As on: 31-March-2023
====================================
