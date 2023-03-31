AVN 64.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.88%)
BAFL 28.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.61%)
BOP 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
DGKC 43.91 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.44%)
EPCL 46.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.26%)
FCCL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
FFL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.46%)
FLYNG 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
GGL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.94%)
HUBC 67.53 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.64%)
HUMNL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
KAPCO 24.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.88%)
MLCF 25.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 73.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.04%)
OGDC 83.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.58%)
PAEL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (7.11%)
PIBTL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (11.35%)
PPL 63.96 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.25%)
PRL 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.06%)
SILK 0.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.33%)
SNGP 39.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.53%)
TELE 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.25%)
TPLP 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.07%)
TRG 106.04 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.26%)
UNITY 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.45%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,056 Increased By 20.6 (0.51%)
BR30 14,367 Increased By 35 (0.24%)
KSE100 40,001 Increased By 152.5 (0.38%)
KSE30 14,853 Increased By 85.8 (0.58%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks rise as manufacturing activity expands

Reuters Published 31 Mar, 2023 11:23am
Follow us

SHANGHAI: China stocks edged up and Hong Kong shares rose on Friday, even as Chinese manufacturing activity expanded at a slower pace in March, while spin-off and listing plans of some internet giants boosted sentiment.

** China’s blue-chip CSI 300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.2% each by the end of the morning session.

** Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index, meanwhile, gained 0.8%, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index was up 1.1%.

** China’s official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) stood at 51.9, against 52.6 in February, slightly exceeding expectations of 51.5.

** “The PMI indicates China’s economic recovery is on track,” said Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management. “We witnessed many policy actions to boost confidence (which) will help the economy to keep the strong momentum. We think GDP growth may surpass 6% this year.”

** Investor sentiment edged up as domestic macro recovery remained on track and top-down government support for the private sector accelerated, Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note.

** However, Ting Lu, chief China economist at Nomura, warned of worsening geopolitical tensions and financial concerns in developed markets. He also cautioned that “property markets have yet to truly recover, and the private sector’s confidence has yet to fully return.”

China stocks edge up in uneven trade ahead of key data

** Chinese anime comic gaming companies rose more than 4% to outperform other sectors amid a frenzied tech and media shares rally driven by the launch of Microsoft’s ChatGPT.

** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong advanced 0.7%.

** Chinese e-commerce firm JD.com Inc jumped 7% after the company said it planned to spin off its property and industrial units and list them on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

** Alibaba Group climbed nearly 4% after Bloomberg News reported that the tech giant’s logistics arm Cainiao Network Technology has started preparations for its Hong Kong initial public offering.

China stocks

Comments

1000 characters

China stocks rise as manufacturing activity expands

UAE, Saudi Arabia: Dar says IMF seeking $3bn ‘guarantees’

Punjab polls delay: another SC judge recuses himself from hearing PTI's petition

Ministry of Finance warns inflation to remain high, may further jack up

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

MPC meeting: SBP likely to raise key policy rate by 200 basis points

Honda Atlas extends plant shutdown amid import difficulties

Trump indicted, first US president to face criminal charges

Airports’ outsourcing: ECC approves draft TASA for hiring IFC as TA

Five killed in stampedes at flour distribution sites

Probe into T-bill bids: Senate panel urged to direct SBP to assist CCP

Read more stories