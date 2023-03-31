AVN 63.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.36%)
BAFL 28.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.92%)
BOP 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.01%)
DFML 11.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.94%)
DGKC 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
EPCL 46.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
FCCL 11.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.51%)
FFL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.64%)
FLYNG 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.69%)
GGL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.59%)
HUBC 67.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
HUMNL 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.48%)
KAPCO 24.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
KEL 2.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.51 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.51%)
MLCF 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.69%)
NETSOL 73.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.68%)
OGDC 83.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.89%)
PAEL 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
PIBTL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 63.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.36%)
PRL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.39%)
SILK 0.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.16%)
SNGP 39.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.66%)
TELE 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.12%)
TPLP 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
TRG 104.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.01%)
UNITY 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.69%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,024 Decreased By -11.9 (-0.29%)
BR30 14,257 Decreased By -75.3 (-0.53%)
KSE100 39,755 Decreased By -92.9 (-0.23%)
KSE30 14,747 Decreased By -19.6 (-0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares open higher aided by financials, IT

Reuters Published 31 Mar, 2023 10:31am
Follow us

BENGALURU: Indian shares were off to a positive start on Friday, aided by high weightage information technology (IT) and financials stocks, as analysts find valuations attractive after a recent correction, ahead of key economic data to gauge the path for future rate hikes.

The Nifty 50 index was up 1.10% at 17,268.50, as of 9:52 a.m. IST.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 1.18% to 58,640.64. All 13 major sectoral indexes advanced. The heavyweight financials index rose 1.2%, while IT jumped 1.5%.

Forty of the Nifty 50 constituents logged gains.

The Nifty is on course to extend losses for the fourth month, its longest losing streak since 2001. The recent correction has rendered valuations attractive, according to analysts.

Global brokerage firm Morgan Stanley upgraded India to “equal weight” from “under weight”, citing economic resilience and valuation premiums.

Investors at home are awaiting a set of macroeconomic indicators, including current account data and external debt.

Indian shares open higher ahead of monthly derivatives expiry

Data on personal consumption expenditures (PCE) in the US, the Fed’s preferred indicator of inflation, is also due later in the day.

Asian equities indexes advanced, on strong economic data from China.

Among individual stocks, Bharat Electronics surged over 7% after the company bagged multiple orders from the Ministry of Defence.

JSW Energy shares rose over 3% after the company acquired renewable energy portfolio of Mytrah Energy.

On the flip side, shares of Lupin fell more than 2% after the US FDA issued a Form 483 with 10 observations for the company’s Pithampur unit-2 manufacturing facility.

Indian stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares open higher aided by financials, IT

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Airports’ outsourcing: ECC approves draft TASA for hiring IFC as TA

Five killed in stampedes at flour distribution sites

Honda Atlas extends plant shutdown amid import difficulties

Probe into T-bill bids: Senate panel urged to direct SBP to assist CCP

Conditions specified: Punjab govt willing to take over Discos

Iftar, Sehri: PM orders uninterrupted gas supply to Karachi

Power from Thar coal projects: Nepra grills NTDC for not completing transmission line

Withdrawal of export power subsidy: Treasury MPs come down hard on govt

Properties’ lease: PIA owes cumulative Rs150bn to CAA, Senate panel told

Read more stories