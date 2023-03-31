US oil may retest support zone of $72.59-$73.34

SINGAPORE: US oil may retest a support zone of $72.59-$73.34 per barrel, a break below which could open the way towards $71.49.

The contract faces a strong resistance range of $74.37-$74.51, formed by the 100% projection level of a wave c and the 61.8% retracement of the downtrend from $80.94.

Either of these resistances are strong enough to stop the rise and trigger a decent correction.

Oil rises on US crude draw, Iraqi supply risks

A break above $74.51 could lead to a gain into $75.47-$76.97 range.