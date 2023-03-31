BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

AVN 63.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.11%)
BAFL 28.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.92%)
BOP 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.01%)
DFML 11.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.94%)
DGKC 42.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
EPCL 46.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.15%)
FCCL 11.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.51%)
FFL 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2%)
FLYNG 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.04%)
GGL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.5%)
HUBC 67.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.48%)
KAPCO 24.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
KEL 2.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.48 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.39%)
MLCF 25.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.65%)
NETSOL 73.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.41%)
OGDC 83.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.83%)
PAEL 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
PIBTL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 63.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.31%)
PRL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.71%)
SILK 0.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.16%)
SNGP 39.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.66%)
TELE 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.73%)
TPLP 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.64%)
TRG 104.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.93%)
UNITY 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.76%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,027 Decreased By -8.6 (-0.21%)
BR30 14,256 Decreased By -76.4 (-0.53%)
KSE100 39,792 Decreased By -56.4 (-0.14%)
KSE30 14,760 Decreased By -7.4 (-0.05%)
  • Important updates from March 30, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 31 Mar, 2023 08:42am
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Pakistan moves ahead on plan to outsource three airports

Read here for details.

  • Back to losing ways: SBP-held forex reserves fall $354mn, now stand at $4.2bn

Read here for details.

  • Technical-level talks with IMF are over: Ishaq Dar

Read here for details.

  • Rupee inches higher against US dollar, settles at 283.66

Read here for details.

  • ‘Five-member bench or full court’: Imran says 90-day constitutional provision ‘inviolable’

Read here for details.

  • Senate approves bill to curtail powers of chief justice

Read here for details.

  • Chinese loan rollover of $2bn to Pakistan in process: source

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 ends jittery session on a flat note

Read here for details.

  • Polls delay case: SC forms new bench after Justice Aminuddin’s recusal

Read here for details.

  • Iftar, Sehri: PM orders uninterrupted gas supply to Karachi

Read here for details.

  • Five killed in stampedes at flour distribution sites

Read here for details.

  • Power from Thar coal projects: Nepra grills NTDC for not completing transmission line

Read here for details.

