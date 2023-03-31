BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from March 30, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Pakistan moves ahead on plan to outsource three airports
- Back to losing ways: SBP-held forex reserves fall $354mn, now stand at $4.2bn
- Technical-level talks with IMF are over: Ishaq Dar
- Rupee inches higher against US dollar, settles at 283.66
- ‘Five-member bench or full court’: Imran says 90-day constitutional provision ‘inviolable’
- Senate approves bill to curtail powers of chief justice
- Chinese loan rollover of $2bn to Pakistan in process: source
- KSE-100 ends jittery session on a flat note
- Polls delay case: SC forms new bench after Justice Aminuddin’s recusal
- Iftar, Sehri: PM orders uninterrupted gas supply to Karachi
- Five killed in stampedes at flour distribution sites
- Power from Thar coal projects: Nepra grills NTDC for not completing transmission line
