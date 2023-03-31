BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Pakistan moves ahead on plan to outsource three airports

Read here for details.

Back to losing ways: SBP-held forex reserves fall $354mn, now stand at $4.2bn

Read here for details.

Technical-level talks with IMF are over: Ishaq Dar

Read here for details.

Rupee inches higher against US dollar, settles at 283.66

Read here for details.

‘Five-member bench or full court’: Imran says 90-day constitutional provision ‘inviolable’

Read here for details.

Senate approves bill to curtail powers of chief justice

Read here for details.

Chinese loan rollover of $2bn to Pakistan in process: source

Read here for details.

KSE-100 ends jittery session on a flat note

Read here for details.

Polls delay case: SC forms new bench after Justice Aminuddin’s recusal

Read here for details.

Iftar, Sehri: PM orders uninterrupted gas supply to Karachi

Read here for details.

Five killed in stampedes at flour distribution sites

Read here for details.

Power from Thar coal projects: Nepra grills NTDC for not completing transmission line

Read here for details.