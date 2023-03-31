Curative review: PM orders withdrawal of reference against Justice Isa

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar to withdraw the curative review reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

The Prime Minister’s Office stated that Justice Isa and his family were harassed and defamed in the name of reference. It was not a reference; it was a revenge action by the former prime minister, a vengeful person, against a fair judge who followed the path of constitution and law, the premier added.

The Cabinet chaired by the prime minister has already approved this decision.

He said that it was an attack on the independence of the judiciary and a conspiracy to divide it. He said that his party, the PML-N and allied parties had condemned this false reference even during the opposition period.

He said that Imran Khan misused the constitutional office of the President for this criminal act. President Arif Alvi became an instrument in the crime of attack on the judiciary and partaker of a lie. Lawyers’ organisations including the Pakistan Bar Council also opposed it, value their opinion, he added.

