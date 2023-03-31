AVN 64.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.92%)
Mar 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Size of SC bench will make no difference to PTI: IK

Recorder Report Published 31 Mar, 2023 06:45am
LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Thursday said the size of a Supreme Court bench would make no difference to his party. In his tweet, the former prime minister said that whether it was a five-member bench or a full bench, it makes no difference to them, as all they wanted to know was if the elections would be held within 90 days.

“Before we dissolved our two provincial assemblies (in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab), I consulted my top constitutional lawyers and all of whom were absolutely clear that the 90-day constitutional provision on the holding of elections was inviolable,” he said, adding that now the ‘imported government of crooks’, their ‘handlers’ and a compromised Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) were making a complete mockery of the Constitution.

He averred that by cherry-picking which Articles of the Constitution they would abide by, they were threatening the very foundation of Pakistan, which was the Constitution and rule of law. So petrified were they of elections and so desperate to ‘clean’ their convicted leaders that they were prepared to destroy the Constitution and any semblance of the rule of law, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

