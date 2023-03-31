AVN 63.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.18%)
Inflation increasing during Ramazan, says analyst

Recorder Report Published 31 Mar, 2023 08:00am
KARACHI: Chairman of the National Business Group Pakistan and President of Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum Mian Zahid Hussain has observed that inflation has been increasing during Ramazan due to which the masses are suffering greatly.

The country’s situation is continuously deteriorating due to the increasing political disturbances, which international institutions and friendly countries are also watching silently.

Mian Zahid Hussain said efforts should be made to bring stolen funds back to the country so that debts can be paid and the people can get some relief, whose purchasing power is decreasing with each passing day.

The country's economy is constantly deteriorating and it has become difficult for the people to manage food.

In this situation, the charter of the economy or alternative plan has become indispensable which should not be delayed.

