Climate change, tough economic conditions: Bilawal seeks world community’s support

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Thursday called upon the international community to join hands in dealing with the threats posed by global climate change and tough economic conditions.

Addressing an iftar dinner, he hosted for the diplomatic corps, the foreign minister said that there are countries, which have played zero to nil role in the climate change phenomenon, but they are bearing the worst brunt of it.

He stated that despite a plethora of challenges being faced by Pakistan, it will try its best to be part of the international efforts in ensuring the welfare of the downtrodden segments across the globe.

He said that the international community needed to work together to overcome challenges caused by the climate catastrophe, the Covid-19 pandemic, tough economic conditions, and heightened geopolitical tensions.

He added that Pakistan is facing the consequences of the devastations caused by climate change followed by economic challenges in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The foreign minister stated that the government has the monumental task of reconstruction and rehabilitation of millions of people affected by the recent floods in the country. He said that the government is making consistent efforts to extend assistance to the least fortunate at the bottom of the social pyramid.

He also stressed efforts to adopt a collective strategy to provide economic support to the poor, especially women, adding that the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) is the most effective mean to provide financial assistance to the downtrodden in the country.

The foreign minister also thanked the international community for extending support to Pakistan during the recent floods.

On the occasion, he extended greetings to the guests on the blessed month of Ramazan.

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed Khan, ministers and parliamentarians attended the iftar-dinner, besides Islamabad-based ambassadors, high commissioners, and heads of missions representing countries from both Muslims and non-Muslims nations.

