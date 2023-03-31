PARTLY FACETIOUS: The spouse is under no obligation

“It’s called the art of deflection, my question to you: who excels at this art amongst our politicians?”

“Not The Khan he is open about what he feels and as we are human beings our feelings undergo a change with time…”

“That time being less than 24 hours?”

“U-turns are the mark of a great leader I will have you know as it indicates flexibility and…”

“Yeah, yeah, yeah, but can he deflect?”

“Yes he can – I mean as a nation we have been trained to accept overthrows and so we were ready to accept what happened on 9 April last year but he brought the nation and more importantly the institutions out of that mind set by constantly deflecting public opinion in his own favour even as The Khan’s Opposition launched counter-attacks and…”

“Right but what about under throws?”

“The PML-N’s biggest under-thrower is Notification Maryam Nawaz (NMN) because the art of deflection has not touched her from a mile away – she says the same things, over and over and over and…”

“I get the picture what about daddy?”

“Daddy can deflect also but his deflection is not the same as The Khan’s – his is to play the victim card while The Khan’s is to counter attack – and just an observation: a victim card can be played only for so long – I think the sell by date has been reached.”

“Zardari sahib?”

“The best deflector of them all – let me remind you of the agreement he signed and reneged on by stating that a signed agreement is not Quran or hadith.”

“OK so what about their spouses?”

“Zardari sb’s spouse was assassinated and Nawaz Sharif’s spouse is deceased but I reckon NMN’s spouse is now out of her control…”

“See that’s the thing about hanging to a party office through a notification? The spouse is under no obligation…”

“Stop. What about The Third Wife?”

“Well she may have an in with the supernatural but to deflect rising criticism against her being the source of all The Khan’s legitimate legal troubles she relies on The Khan’s social media network…”

“Hmmm, interesting – if only The Khan realizes the shoe was always on his own foot.”

