AVN 64.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.92%)
BAFL 29.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.81%)
BOP 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.97%)
DFML 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
DGKC 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
EPCL 46.16 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.37%)
FCCL 12.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.81%)
FFL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.03%)
GGL 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
HUBC 67.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
HUMNL 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
KAPCO 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 25.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
MLCF 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.69%)
NETSOL 74.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
OGDC 83.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.26%)
PAEL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
PIBTL 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
PPL 63.72 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.38%)
PRL 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.53%)
SILK 0.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.27%)
SNGP 39.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
TELE 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.43%)
TPLP 14.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
TRG 105.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.37%)
UNITY 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.68%)
WTL 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,035 Increased By 0.4 (0.01%)
BR30 14,332 Increased By 16.9 (0.12%)
KSE100 39,848 Decreased By -31.5 (-0.08%)
KSE30 14,767 Decreased By -4.3 (-0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: The spouse is under no obligation

Anjum Ibrahim Published March 31, 2023 Updated March 31, 2023 07:04am
Follow us

“It’s called the art of deflection, my question to you: who excels at this art amongst our politicians?”

“Not The Khan he is open about what he feels and as we are human beings our feelings undergo a change with time…”

“That time being less than 24 hours?”

“U-turns are the mark of a great leader I will have you know as it indicates flexibility and…”

“Yeah, yeah, yeah, but can he deflect?”

“Yes he can – I mean as a nation we have been trained to accept overthrows and so we were ready to accept what happened on 9 April last year but he brought the nation and more importantly the institutions out of that mind set by constantly deflecting public opinion in his own favour even as The Khan’s Opposition launched counter-attacks and…”

“Right but what about under throws?”

“The PML-N’s biggest under-thrower is Notification Maryam Nawaz (NMN) because the art of deflection has not touched her from a mile away – she says the same things, over and over and over and…”

“I get the picture what about daddy?”

“Daddy can deflect also but his deflection is not the same as The Khan’s – his is to play the victim card while The Khan’s is to counter attack – and just an observation: a victim card can be played only for so long – I think the sell by date has been reached.”

“Zardari sahib?”

“The best deflector of them all – let me remind you of the agreement he signed and reneged on by stating that a signed agreement is not Quran or hadith.”

“OK so what about their spouses?”

“Zardari sb’s spouse was assassinated and Nawaz Sharif’s spouse is deceased but I reckon NMN’s spouse is now out of her control…”

“See that’s the thing about hanging to a party office through a notification? The spouse is under no obligation…”

“Stop. What about The Third Wife?”

“Well she may have an in with the supernatural but to deflect rising criticism against her being the source of all The Khan’s legitimate legal troubles she relies on The Khan’s social media network…”

“Hmmm, interesting – if only The Khan realizes the shoe was always on his own foot.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Nawaz Sharif Maryam Nawaz Imran Khan PARTLY FACETIOUS

Comments

1000 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: The spouse is under no obligation

Airports’ outsourcing: ECC approves draft TASA for hiring IFC as TA

Five killed in stampedes at flour distribution sites

SC bill hurriedly passed in Senate amid uproar

Polls delay case: SC forms new bench after Justice Aminuddin’s recusal

Probe into T-bill bids: Senate panel urged to direct SBP to assist CCP

Conditions specified: Punjab govt willing to take over Discos

Iftar, Sehri: PM orders uninterrupted gas supply to Karachi

Power from Thar coal projects: Nepra grills NTDC for not completing transmission line

Withdrawal of export power subsidy: Treasury MPs come down hard on govt

Properties’ lease: PIA owes cumulative Rs150bn to CAA, Senate panel told

Read more stories