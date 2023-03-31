Imran moves LHC for cancellation of all cases

LAHORE: PTI Chairman Imran Khan has approached the Lahore High Court on Thursday for the cancellation of all cases registered against him by the police, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The petitioner through his counsel contended that at least 121 cases have been registered against the former prime minister in different cities of the country.

He alleged that the respondents have been misusing the authorities to frustrate and disable the petitioner and his party from participating effectively in the upcoming general elections. He said an unprecedented political victimization was started soon after the ouster of the petitioner’s government. He also alleged that the caretaker chief minister of Punjab seems to have supported the federal government in its political vendetta.

He, therefore, asked the court to declare all the FIRs, inquiries and call-up notices against the petitioner as illegal and in violation of his fundamental rights.

