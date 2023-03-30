AVN 64.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.92%)
BAFL 29.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.81%)
BOP 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.97%)
DFML 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
DGKC 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
EPCL 46.16 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.37%)
FCCL 12.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.81%)
FFL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.03%)
GGL 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
HUBC 67.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
HUMNL 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
KAPCO 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 25.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
MLCF 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.69%)
NETSOL 74.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
OGDC 83.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.26%)
PAEL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
PIBTL 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
PPL 63.72 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.38%)
PRL 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.53%)
SILK 0.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.27%)
SNGP 39.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
TELE 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.43%)
TPLP 14.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
TRG 105.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.37%)
UNITY 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.68%)
WTL 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,035 Increased By 0.4 (0.01%)
BR30 14,332 Increased By 16.9 (0.12%)
KSE100 39,848 Decreased By -31.5 (-0.08%)
KSE30 14,767 Decreased By -4.3 (-0.03%)
PSX ends jittery session on a flat note

  • Investors remain cautious over uncertain political and economic conditions
BR Webstocks Published 30 Mar, 2023 04:00pm
The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed another volatile session with the benchmark KSE-100 Index ending the day flat on Thursday as investors remained cautious over ongoing uncertain political and economic conditions.

Range-bound activity was witnessed at the bourse as the benchmark index reached an intraday high of 125 points and a low of 82 points. At close, it settled at 39,848.35, a loss of 31.54 points or 0.08%.

KSE-100 down 202 points amid economic uncertainty

A report from Arif Habib Limited (AHL) stated that the benchmark index opened in the green but traded both ways activity remained sluggish throughout the trading session.

“Investors opted to remain on the sideline on account of the impending delay in the signing of a staff-level agreement between the government and International Monetary Fund (IMF) along with the prevailing political uncertainty affecting investors' confidence,” AHL said.

On the economic front, the rupee inched up against the US dollar and appreciated Re0.26 or 0.09% in the inter-bank market on Thursday to settle at 283.66.

Sectors painting the benchmark index in red included, miscellaneous (37.90 points), technology and communication (21.39 points) and investment banking (12.75 points).

Volume on the all-share index decreased to 88.7 million from 108.8 million on Wednesday. However, the value of shares traded inched up to Rs3.9 billion from Rs3.2 billion recorded in the previous session.

Telecard Limited was the volume leader with 6.21 million shares followed by Pak Elektron with 6.15 million shares and Engro CorpXD with 5.43 million shares.

Shares of 286 companies were traded on Friday, of which 123 registered an increase, 138 recorded a fall and 25 remained unchanged.

