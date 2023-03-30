Punjab elections delay: SC bench dissloved after one member recuses himself

The Supreme Court’s (SC) five-member bench was dissolved on Thursday after Justice Aminuddin Khan recused himself from hearing the PTI’s petition on the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to postpone polls to the Punjab Assembly, Aaj News reported.

The bench, constituted by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, included Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail and Justice Khan.

Punjab polls delay: Elections have been held in Pakistan despite terrorism, says SC

On March 1, the Supreme Court had said elections for the Punjab Assembly must be held within 90 days and that the date be announced by the president. However, the ECP decided to push Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa elections from April 30 to October 8, citing the deteriorating security situation in the country and the unavailability of finances and security personnel as reasons.

This was challenged by the PTI in court and a hearing began on Monday. On Wednesday, the SC had asked the ECP to comply with its order. Chief Justice Bandial asked the ECP to find a way to hold elections, suggesting that if there are security issues then polls could be held on two days instead of one. The ECP was asked to prepare a comprehensive plan for elections and present it in court today (Thursday).

The CJP had also noted on Wednesday that elections have been held in the country despite the terrorism it has faced in the past 20 years.