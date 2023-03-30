AVN 64.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.92%)
Mar 30, 2023
Pakistan

Punjab elections delay: SC bench dissloved after one member recuses himself

  • Bench was constituted by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial
BR Web Desk Published March 30, 2023 Updated March 30, 2023 01:36pm
The Supreme Court’s (SC) five-member bench was dissolved on Thursday after Justice Aminuddin Khan recused himself from hearing the PTI’s petition on the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to postpone polls to the Punjab Assembly, Aaj News reported.

The bench, constituted by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, included Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail and Justice Khan.

Punjab polls delay: Elections have been held in Pakistan despite terrorism, says SC

On March 1, the Supreme Court had said elections for the Punjab Assembly must be held within 90 days and that the date be announced by the president. However, the ECP decided to push Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa elections from April 30 to October 8, citing the deteriorating security situation in the country and the unavailability of finances and security personnel as reasons.

This was challenged by the PTI in court and a hearing began on Monday. On Wednesday, the SC had asked the ECP to comply with its order. Chief Justice Bandial asked the ECP to find a way to hold elections, suggesting that if there are security issues then polls could be held on two days instead of one. The ECP was asked to prepare a comprehensive plan for elections and present it in court today (Thursday).

The CJP had also noted on Wednesday that elections have been held in the country despite the terrorism it has faced in the past 20 years.

SC CJP polls

KU Mar 30, 2023 01:14pm
While everyone seems to be ruffled up by National Assembly passing the bill on curtailing SCP powers, none are talking about passing another bill, the Lawyers Welfare and Protection Act,2023, both bills were passed on March 29, 2023. The reason for lawyer's welfare bill is given, ‘’In order to protect advocates from the said assaults, criminal force, intimidation, and threats, it is necessary to enact legislation to protect advocates while discharging their professional duties.’’ Guess, the citizens of Pakistan are the only people left behind and do not deserve any kind of protection from ‘’assaults, criminal force, intimidation, and threats’’, nor do they merit any changes in laws that are misused by police and related departments.
Parvez Mar 30, 2023 01:36pm
Providing justice as per the Constitution so that people's interests are safeguarded does not seem to be important......it appears that the interests of a select few is much more important.
UF Mar 30, 2023 01:47pm
Ultimately the people of Pakistan are restricted from their right to elect their representatives.
Love Your Country Mar 30, 2023 01:58pm
@KU, lawyers community has gradually become a mafia and even judges are scared of them, their cars number plates are fitted with badges of Advocate
Miannawazshit Mar 30, 2023 02:15pm
Why call them judges, courts or appeal courts? These are political animals, tainted, and presumably corrupt. Those without power in this blighted country are just meat for these hyenas.
