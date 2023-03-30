AVN 64.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.69%)
BAFL 29.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.68%)
BOP 4.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.69%)
DFML 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
DGKC 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
EPCL 45.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.3%)
FCCL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
FFL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.44%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.35%)
GGL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
HUBC 67.68 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.01%)
HUMNL 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
KAPCO 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
KEL 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.43%)
LOTCHEM 25.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 25.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
NETSOL 74.35 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.46%)
OGDC 84.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.54%)
PAEL 10.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.07%)
PPL 63.82 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.54%)
PRL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.2%)
SILK 0.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.27%)
SNGP 39.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.17%)
TPLP 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.4%)
TRG 105.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-1.6%)
UNITY 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,030 Decreased By -5.5 (-0.14%)
BR30 14,329 Increased By 13.9 (0.1%)
KSE100 39,864 Decreased By -16.2 (-0.04%)
KSE30 14,770 Decreased By -1.1 (-0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee registers small gains against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 283-284 level in the interbank market
BR Web Desk Published March 30, 2023 Updated March 30, 2023 11:05am
Follow us

The Pakistani rupee registered a marginal gain against the US dollar, appreciating 0.04% during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At around 10am, the rupee was being quoted at 283.80, an increase of Re0.12 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

A day earlier, the rupee failed to hold ground against the US dollar, closing at 283.92 in the inter-bank market, an increase of Re0.37 or 0.13%.

In a key development, Minister of State for Finance Dr Aisha Ghaus-Pasha said on Wednesday that staff-level agreement on the 9th review was taking time because the International Monetary Fund (IMF) wants to independently verify commitments from friendly countries – Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Briefing the Senate Standing Committee on Finance, the minister claimed that some progress was recently made and hopefully there will be positive news.

She said that China has come through for Pakistan and now it is being expected that Saudi Arabia and the UAE will do so as well.

Internationally, the US dollar was on the front foot on Thursday as receding concerns over the banking sector helped improve risk sentiment, with investors switching their attention to the Federal Reserve's battle against inflation.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, rose 0.097% at 102.73, after gaining 0.19% overnight. The index though was on course to clock a 2% decline for March due to market tumult induced by problems in the banking industry.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, fell on Thursday as the dollar strengthened, with investors keeping close tabs on developments related to the reduction of Iraqi Kurdistan oil exports.

Oil prices dollar index Dollar rate Exchange rate IMF programme rupee rate Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha IMF and Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

Intra-day update: rupee registers small gains against US dollar

Chinese loan rollover of $2bn to Pakistan in process: source

Three airports: ECC all set to reconsider engaging IFC as transaction adviser

Four police personnel martyred in Lakki Marwat blast

MoF seeks one year to submit data on fake pensioners

Forex buyers, sellers: Senate panel urged to remove CNIC-video condition

Countries in stronger position should help others with debt woes: IMF chief

MoF refuses to become part of deal with KE on TDS

Up to Rs14 cut in ex-depot fuel prices likely

Provincialisation of Discos: KP gives ‘conditional’ acceptance to Pesco takeover

Read more stories