Intra-day update: rupee registers small gains against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee registered a marginal gain against the US dollar, appreciating 0.04% during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At around 10am, the rupee was being quoted at 283.80, an increase of Re0.12 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

A day earlier, the rupee failed to hold ground against the US dollar, closing at 283.92 in the inter-bank market, an increase of Re0.37 or 0.13%.

In a key development, Minister of State for Finance Dr Aisha Ghaus-Pasha said on Wednesday that staff-level agreement on the 9th review was taking time because the International Monetary Fund (IMF) wants to independently verify commitments from friendly countries – Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Briefing the Senate Standing Committee on Finance, the minister claimed that some progress was recently made and hopefully there will be positive news.

She said that China has come through for Pakistan and now it is being expected that Saudi Arabia and the UAE will do so as well.

Internationally, the US dollar was on the front foot on Thursday as receding concerns over the banking sector helped improve risk sentiment, with investors switching their attention to the Federal Reserve's battle against inflation.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, rose 0.097% at 102.73, after gaining 0.19% overnight. The index though was on course to clock a 2% decline for March due to market tumult induced by problems in the banking industry.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, fell on Thursday as the dollar strengthened, with investors keeping close tabs on developments related to the reduction of Iraqi Kurdistan oil exports.