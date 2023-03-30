Pakistan reiterates commitment to SCO’s objectives

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday reiterated its commitment to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s (SCO) objectives.

In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan delegation led by Engr Aamir Hassan, Secretary National Security Division, participated in the 18th Meeting of Secretaries of Security Council of SCO Member States through zoom link.

The meeting took place in New Delhi with India’s National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval in the chair. India is the chair of the SCO for the current year.

Speaking on the scourge of terrorism and extremism, Aamir Hassan highlighted the tremendous sacrifices made by the people of Pakistan in fighting terrorism and extremism.

He underlined that Pakistan’s foreign policy is centred on peace, stability and economic development, and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to the SCO objectives.

