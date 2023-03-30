AVN 65.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.43%)
PARTLY FACETIOUS: A living kaleidoscope?

Anjum Ibrahim Published 30 Mar, 2023 06:35am
“Tuesday was an eye opener.” “Indeed the observations in the apex court…” “Hey easy does it. This is not the same as referring to Notification Maryam Nawaz’s (NMN) Trainer Number one, Parveen M Rashid…”

“Get a new keyboard, the name is Parvez, besides we don’t have middle names in this country, so…”

“Well I can no longer afford a new keyboard but I just thought he would like me to mention a county in England that is close to his heart – I am referring to Middlesex…”

“I thought he said at the time that he is too shy to mention it?”

“He did which is why I thought I would be doing him a favour to…”

“Oh shush anyway Trainer Number two, The Rana…”

“He is the new Number One.”

“OK anyway anything The Rana says gets prompt PTI’s attention and as no one from The Khan’s party mentioned The Rana yesterday I assume he was quite too.”

“Anyway I wasn’t referring to observations by the court on Tuesday.”

“Were you referring to Shahbaz Sharif’s speech, more than an hour long and…”

“You are getting warm.”

“Oh so if not Shehbaz Sharif’s speech were you referring to the speech in English delivered by Naveed Iqbal…with a heavy Sub-Continent English accent, like the others in all parties including The Khan, his wannabe nemesis, NMN, all except Bilawal Bhutto Zardari…”

“Bilawal’s exposure was from a much earlier age than the others. Wannabe as in wants to be but isn’t?”

“Right and the entire world sees it except daddy and NMN herself. Anyway no that’s not what I consider an eye opener.”

“I know what you are referring to. The bill introduced in parliament designed to upset the Chief Justice’s applecart…”

“One question: does the bill want to transform the applecart dedicated to carrying apples into one that can carry radishes, carrots, bananas, chilies….”

“I am not going to go there. All I want to say is that this too wasn’t an eye opener for me. What was an eye opener is Ishaq Dar’s extremely visible belly when he is sitting down and….”

“With or without a belt?”

“With and it ain’t making no difference when he is sitting though while standing it presents a different picture.”

“That my friend is referred to as a living kaleidoscope.”

