AVN 65.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.43%)
BAFL 29.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.67%)
DFML 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.17%)
DGKC 42.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
EPCL 45.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.95%)
FCCL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
FFL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.43%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
GGL 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HUBC 66.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.31%)
HUMNL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.27%)
KAPCO 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
KEL 2.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.96%)
LOTCHEM 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.44%)
MLCF 25.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 74.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.3%)
OGDC 84.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.66%)
PAEL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
PIBTL 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-5.36%)
PPL 62.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.57%)
PRL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.42%)
SILK 0.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.15%)
SNGP 39.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.86%)
TELE 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.3%)
TPLP 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
TRG 107.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.96%)
UNITY 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.23%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,035 Decreased By -27.6 (-0.68%)
BR30 14,315 Decreased By -103.2 (-0.72%)
KSE100 39,880 Decreased By -202.5 (-0.51%)
KSE30 14,771 Decreased By -55.9 (-0.38%)
Alibaba split-up plan boosts HK stock market

Reuters Published 30 Mar, 2023 06:35am
SHANGHAI: Hong Kong stocks surged on Wednesday, boosted by a jump in Alibaba’s shares following the internet giant’s revamp and listing plan which fuelled optimism that Beijing’s crackdown on the tech sector may be ending.

Alibaba said on Tuesday it was planning to split into six units and explore fundraisings or listings for most of them, in the biggest restructuring of the technology conglomerate in its 24-year history.

Hong Kong-listed Alibaba closed up 12.2%, after surging as much as 16.3% in early morning trade.

The index heavyweight lifted the Hang Seng Tech Index by 2.5%, while also sending the Hang Seng benchmark up 2.1%.

China’s CSI 300 benchmark, meanwhile, edged up 0.2%, as investors awaited more data to gauge the country’s economic recovery after it dropped stringent zero-COVID curbs and reopened its economy.

In Hong Kong, major internet firms Tencent, Meituan and JD.Com rose between 1.8% and 4.0%, cheered by Alibaba’s breakup plan.

“Investors were generally positive on the news as the regulatory risk is significantly reduced,” said Steven Leung, executive director of institutional sales at UOB Kay Hian (Hong Kong) Ltd.

“Alibaba is a showcase and similar restructuring may roll over to other companies if it is proven to be a success.” The revamp also comes a day after Alibaba founder Jack Ma returned home from a year-long stay abroad, a move that dovetailed with Beijing’s effort to spur growth in the private sector after two years of crackdown.

In the mainland China market, shares in information technology were up 1.6%, while semiconductors jumped 3.2% to lead gains amid China’s call for tech self-reliance and a frenzy fuelled by the revolutionary computing technology ChatGPT.

