Intra-day update: rupee makes small gain against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee registered a marginal gain against the US dollar, appreciating 0.05% during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At around 9:50am, the rupee was being quoted at 283.40, an increase of Re0.15 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

A day earlier, the rupee remained largely stable, settling at 283.55 in the inter-bank market, an increase of Re0.03 or 0.01%.

The market keenly awaits the resumption of the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme.

In a key development, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday claimed that the IMF was onboard with the new programme but asked for a step-by-step guarantee “fulfilled from friendly countries before it releases bailout funds.”

“We are hopeful that the commitments from friendly countries will also be done,” the prime minister said.

Internationally, the safe-haven US dollar remained on the back foot on Wednesday following two days of losses as global financial markets regained a measure of stability on hopes a full-blown banking crisis can be averted.

The dollar index, which tracks the currency against six major peers, was flat in early Asian trading, following drops of about 0.3% in each of the past two sessions.

The weakness comes despite a rise in US Treasury yields, which is also the result of ebbing demand for the safest assets.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose for a third session on Wednesday as a halt to some exports from Iraqi Kurdistan raised concerns of tightening supplies and fears of a global banking crisis eased.

