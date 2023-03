HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares opened significantly up on Wednesday despite losses on Wall Street, as fears of a banking crisis ebbed after weeks of turmoil.

The Hang Seng Index gained 2.73 percent, or 539.35 points, to 20,324.00 in early trade.

HK shares rise as contagion fears ease; China stocks fall

The Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.06 percent, or 1.89 points, to 3,247.26, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange gained 0.19 percent, or 4.06 points, to 2,108.43.