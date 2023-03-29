BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Imran says PML-N repeating history by attacking judiciary

NA sends bill aimed at curtailing CJP's powers to law committee

Govt running campaign to undermine Chief Justice: Fawad

Pakistan opts out of democracy summit in Washington, says will engage bilaterally with US

PSX witnesses range-bound session, KSE-100 closes marginally higher

IMF is asking for ‘guarantees at every step’: PM Shehbaz

US says Zalmay Khalilzad does not represent its foreign policy, Biden administration

ECP’s decision to postpone Punjab polls ‘taken in haste’: Chief Justice

Rupee largely stable against US dollar, settles at 283.55

July 1-March 11: Rs2.6trn borrowed for budgetary support

