AVN 65.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
BAFL 29.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.85%)
BOP 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
CNERGY 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.39%)
DFML 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (6.17%)
DGKC 43.10 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.03%)
EPCL 46.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.64%)
FCCL 11.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
FFL 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.07%)
FLYNG 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
GGL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.03%)
HUBC 67.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KAPCO 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
KEL 2.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
MLCF 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.94%)
NETSOL 74.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.53%)
OGDC 84.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
PAEL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
PIBTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
PPL 63.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.31%)
PRL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.71%)
SILK 0.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.15%)
SNGP 39.60 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.35%)
TELE 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
TPLP 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.96%)
TRG 108.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
UNITY 13.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,064 Increased By 1.1 (0.03%)
BR30 14,439 Increased By 20.9 (0.15%)
KSE100 40,118 Increased By 35.6 (0.09%)
KSE30 14,839 Increased By 12 (0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from March 28, 2023
BR Web Desk Published March 29, 2023 Updated March 29, 2023 08:58am
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Imran says PML-N repeating history by attacking judiciary

Read here for details.

  • NA sends bill aimed at curtailing CJP's powers to law committee

Read here for details.

  • Govt running campaign to undermine Chief Justice: Fawad

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan opts out of democracy summit in Washington, says will engage bilaterally with US

Read here for details.

  • PSX witnesses range-bound session, KSE-100 closes marginally higher

Read here for details.

  • IMF is asking for ‘guarantees at every step’: PM Shehbaz

Read here for details.

  • US says Zalmay Khalilzad does not represent its foreign policy, Biden administration

Read here for details.

  • ECP’s decision to postpone Punjab polls ‘taken in haste’: Chief Justice

Read here for details.

  • Rupee largely stable against US dollar, settles at 283.55

Read here for details.

  • July 1-March 11: Rs2.6trn borrowed for budgetary support

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

