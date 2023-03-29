BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from March 28, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Imran says PML-N repeating history by attacking judiciary
- NA sends bill aimed at curtailing CJP's powers to law committee
- Govt running campaign to undermine Chief Justice: Fawad
- Pakistan opts out of democracy summit in Washington, says will engage bilaterally with US
- PSX witnesses range-bound session, KSE-100 closes marginally higher
- IMF is asking for ‘guarantees at every step’: PM Shehbaz
- US says Zalmay Khalilzad does not represent its foreign policy, Biden administration
- ECP’s decision to postpone Punjab polls ‘taken in haste’: Chief Justice
- Rupee largely stable against US dollar, settles at 283.55
- July 1-March 11: Rs2.6trn borrowed for budgetary support
