President constitutes NEC

Mushtaq Ghumman Published March 29, 2023 Updated March 29, 2023 09:08am
ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has constituted National Economic Council (NEC) to be headed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

According to the details, NEC has been reconstituted under powers conferred upon President under Article 156 of the Constitution and in super session of Cabinet Division’s notification of June 7, 2022 and October, 2022.

The members of reconstituted NEC recommended by the Prime Minister are as follows: Senator Ishaq Dar, Minister for Finance and Revenue (Member); Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (Member); Syed Naveed Qamar, Minister for Commerce (Member)); and Asad Mahmood, Minister for Communications (Member).

Reconstitution of NEC approved

Caretaker(s) Chief Minister, Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi and S M Tanvir, Minister for Energy, Industries, Commerce, Investment and Skills Development will represent Punjab.

The province of Sindh will be represented by Syed Murad Ali Shah and Senator Nisar Ahmed Khuhro.

Caretaker(s) Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khanand Advisor Finance, Energy and Power, Himayatullah Khan will represent KP in NEC.

Balochistan will be represented by Chief Minister, Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, and Senior Minister for Finance Department, Noor Muhammad Dumar.

