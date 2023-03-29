AVN 65.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PARTLY FACETIOUS: Spoils can be real spoiler sometimes

Anjum Ibrahim Published 29 Mar, 2023 06:27am
“I was on the Constitution Avenue in Islamabad and I saw….” “Which other city would you expect Constitution Avenue to be located if not the capital!”

“Well thank you for pointing that out, at least there is somewhere in the country where the Constitution is intact and…”

“Hey The Rana can include any adjoining road into Constitution Avenue. Perhaps allow the name to extend till the iron Gates The Rana has installed which may keep away cars but perhaps not…”

“I get it, anyway Constitution Avenue is a three-lane avenue and this morning I saw a car going at a very slow speed on the right lane which I reckon is the lane where one can overtake and is the fastest…”

“If The Rana was in the car…”

“Nope, it was a man in police uniform and…”

“Well perhaps he got his driver’s licence without completing the formalities.”

“But his driving is a disaster waiting to happen.”

“Hey who would dare to lodge a complaint against a policeman other than someone of higher rank and he too will reprimand him rather than taking punitive action – it’s called extending professional courtesy to another. See doctors don’t charge other doctors or their families too.”

“You mean each organization projects a spirit of being one big happy family.”

“Yes unless you do something really bad….”

“Indeed but in our country no institution, no organization, no ministry, hell not even the cabinet projects the spirit of being one big happy family.”

“But they are one family, what do you reckon they project?”

“Of dysfunctional families.”

“The famous English dramatist George Bernard Shaw wrote, if you cannot get rid of the family skeleton you may as well make it dance – I guess it refers to a dysfunctional family…”

“The late Queen Elizabeth said like all other families we have our share of eccentricities, of impetuous and wayward youngsters and of family disagreements.”

“Except the wayward in our country are not youngsters but the ones at the end of their careers, the impetuous are the middle aged and family disagreements are best resolved through division of the spoils.”

“The spoils can be a real spoiler sometimes.”

“I would say oft times in the Land of the Pure.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

