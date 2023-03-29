Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (March 28, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 40,082.37
High: 40,204.40
Low: 40,000.37
Net Change: 82.00
Volume (000): 36,703
Value (000): 2,769,767
Makt Cap (000) 1,481,357,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,467.41
NET CH (-) 3.08
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,846.29
NET CH (+) 17.27
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,203.74
NET CH (+) 22.26
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,981.02
NET CH (-) 11.89
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,875.11
NET CH (+) 2.36
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,109.56
NET CH (+) 3.57
------------------------------------
As on: 28-March-2023
====================================
