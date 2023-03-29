KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (March 28, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 40,082.37 High: 40,204.40 Low: 40,000.37 Net Change: 82.00 Volume (000): 36,703 Value (000): 2,769,767 Makt Cap (000) 1,481,357,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,467.41 NET CH (-) 3.08 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,846.29 NET CH (+) 17.27 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,203.74 NET CH (+) 22.26 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,981.02 NET CH (-) 11.89 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,875.11 NET CH (+) 2.36 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,109.56 NET CH (+) 3.57 ------------------------------------ As on: 28-March-2023 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023