AVN 65.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
BAFL 29.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.81%)
BOP 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
CNERGY 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.39%)
DFML 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (6.17%)
DGKC 43.09 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.01%)
EPCL 46.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.68%)
FCCL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
FLYNG 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
GGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.5%)
HUBC 67.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KAPCO 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
KEL 2.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.96%)
LOTCHEM 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
MLCF 25.56 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.59%)
NETSOL 74.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.78%)
OGDC 84.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.13%)
PAEL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
PIBTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
PPL 63.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.31%)
PRL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.71%)
SILK 0.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.15%)
SNGP 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TELE 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
TPLP 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.96%)
TRG 108.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.45%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,061 Decreased By -1.6 (-0.04%)
BR30 14,426 Increased By 8.3 (0.06%)
KSE100 40,123 Increased By 40.3 (0.1%)
KSE30 14,841 Increased By 13.9 (0.09%)
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (March 28, 2023). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 29 Mar, 2023 06:27am
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (March 28, 2023).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 40,082.37
High:                      40,204.40
Low:                       40,000.37
Net Change:                    82.00
Volume (000):                 36,703
Value (000):               2,769,767
Makt Cap (000)         1,481,357,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,467.41
NET CH                      (-) 3.08
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,846.29
NET CH                     (+) 17.27
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,203.74
NET CH                     (+) 22.26
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,981.02
NET CH                     (-) 11.89
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,875.11
NET CH                      (+) 2.36
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,109.56
NET CH                      (+) 3.57
------------------------------------
As on:                 28-March-2023
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

BRIndex100 BR Automobile Assembler Index BR Cement Index BR Commercial Banks Index BR Power Generation and Distribution Index BR Oil and Gas Index BR Tech. & Comm. Index

