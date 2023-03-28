AVN 65.38 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.17%)
BAFL 29.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.61%)
BOP 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
DFML 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 42.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.43%)
EPCL 46.56 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
FCCL 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.2%)
FFL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
FLYNG 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
GGL 10.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 67.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 5.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 24.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
KEL 2.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
MLCF 25.47 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.25%)
NETSOL 74.93 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.85%)
OGDC 84.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.58%)
PAEL 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
PIBTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
PPL 63.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.3%)
PRL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.88%)
SILK 0.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.41%)
SNGP 39.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (11.49%)
TPLP 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
TRG 107.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.1%)
UNITY 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,063 Increased By 11.5 (0.28%)
BR30 14,418 Increased By 11.1 (0.08%)
KSE100 40,082 Increased By 82 (0.2%)
KSE30 14,827 Increased By 40.4 (0.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Bill aimed at curtailing CJP powers presented in NA

  • Bill proposes delegating the powers of the chief justice to take suo motu notices and constitute benches to a three-member committee
BR Web Desk Published 28 Mar, 2023 09:44pm
Follow us

After the approval of the federal cabinet, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar on Tuesday presented the Supreme Court Amendment Bill in the National Assembly aimed at curtailing the chief justice’s powers, Aaj News reported.

“The point of view of two judges released yesterday has prompted another wave of concern. This apprehended that the division in the institution because of the “one-man show” should not harm the sanctity of the institution,” he said on the floor of the house.

He said that the cabinet unanimously approved the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act 2023 and advised it to present in Parliament.

The development comes as the Supreme Court took up the case of delay in Punjab’s elections.

A draft of the bill, as reported by Aaj News, proposes delegating the powers of the chief justice to take suo motu notices and constitute benches to a three-member committee consisting of the CJP and two seniormost judges.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa, who is on course to become the chief justice in September, and Justice Tariq Masood are the two senior most judges after CJP Bandial.

“Every cause, appeal or matter before the Supreme Court shall be heard or disposed of by a bench constituted by the committee comprising the Chief Justice and two senior-most judges in order of seniority,” the bill proposes.

“The decisions of the committee shall be by majority.”

CJP Umar Ata Bandial Supreme Court Amendment Bill

Comments

1000 characters

Bill aimed at curtailing CJP powers presented in NA

ECP’s decision to postpone Punjab polls ‘taken in haste’: Chief Justice

Rupee largely stable against US dollar, settles at 283.55

PSX witnesses range-bound session, KSE-100 closes marginally higher

Pakistan opts out of democracy summit in Washington, says will engage bilaterally with US

US says Zalmay Khalilzad does not represent its foreign policy, Biden administration

China completes first yuan-settled LNG trade

Govt running campaign to undermine Chief Justice: Fawad

Alibaba says will split into 6 groups, separate IPOs expected

Xi hails Middle East thaw in call with Saudi crown prince

Read more stories