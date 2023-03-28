Bill aimed at curtailing CJP powers presented in NA

After the approval of the federal cabinet, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar on Tuesday presented the Supreme Court Amendment Bill in the National Assembly aimed at curtailing the chief justice’s powers, Aaj News reported.

“The point of view of two judges released yesterday has prompted another wave of concern. This apprehended that the division in the institution because of the “one-man show” should not harm the sanctity of the institution,” he said on the floor of the house.

He said that the cabinet unanimously approved the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act 2023 and advised it to present in Parliament.

The development comes as the Supreme Court took up the case of delay in Punjab’s elections.

A draft of the bill, as reported by Aaj News, proposes delegating the powers of the chief justice to take suo motu notices and constitute benches to a three-member committee consisting of the CJP and two seniormost judges.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa, who is on course to become the chief justice in September, and Justice Tariq Masood are the two senior most judges after CJP Bandial.

“Every cause, appeal or matter before the Supreme Court shall be heard or disposed of by a bench constituted by the committee comprising the Chief Justice and two senior-most judges in order of seniority,” the bill proposes.

“The decisions of the committee shall be by majority.”