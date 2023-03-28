European stocks extend gains at open

LONDON: Europe’s stock markets opened higher Tuesday in line with Asia, extending this week’s gains on easing banking-sector concerns.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index of top companies won 0.7 percent to 7,521.07 points compared with Monday’s closing level.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index rose 0.6 percent to 15,223.93 points and the Paris CAC 40 won almost 0.8 percent to 7,131.69.

European equities rebound on SVB sale

Bank shares rallied Monday to lift most major stock markets on subsiding fears of a sector crisis after US lender First Citizens took over most of collapsed rival Silicon Valley Bank.