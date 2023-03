HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened higher on Tuesday as fears of a banking sector crisis eased after a regional US lender agreed to buy most of collapsed rival Silicon Valley Bank.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 0.99 percent, or 194.22 points, to 19,761.91.

Hong Kong stocks close lower

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.24 percent, or 7.88 points, to 3,259.28, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange edged down 0.09 percent, or 1.97 points, to 2,117.21.