AVN 65.51 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.37%)
BAFL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.84%)
BOP 4.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
DGKC 42.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.43%)
EPCL 46.75 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.62%)
FCCL 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.54%)
FFL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
FLYNG 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.03%)
GGL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
HUBC 67.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
KAPCO 24.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
KEL 2.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.97%)
NETSOL 74.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.54%)
OGDC 84.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.4%)
PAEL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
PIBTL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
PPL 64.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.23%)
PRL 12.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.56%)
SILK 0.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.14%)
SNGP 39.54 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.36%)
TELE 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (6.7%)
TPLP 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.76%)
TRG 107.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.25%)
UNITY 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,056 Increased By 5.1 (0.13%)
BR30 14,419 Increased By 11.5 (0.08%)
KSE100 40,069 Increased By 68.9 (0.17%)
KSE30 14,816 Increased By 28.9 (0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong shares rise as banking contagion fears ease; China stocks mixed

Reuters Published 28 Mar, 2023 10:38am
Follow us

SHANGHAI: Hong Kong stocks rose on Tuesday, as investor fears of deeper banking stress were eased after failed Silicon Valley Bank secured a buyer. Chinese shares, however, had a mixed performance.

** China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index dropped 0.2% by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.1%.

** Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index and the China Enterprises Index both climbed 0.7%.

** Regional US lender First Citizens BancShares scooped up the assets of failed peer Silicon Valley Bank on Monday, allaying investor fears of deeper banking sector stress and prompting a rally in bank shares, while global stocks also rose

** Additionally, the Federal Reserve’s top regulatory official plans to tell Congress that regulators are committed to ensuring all US bank deposits are safe.

China stocks fall on industrial profit slump

** Financial shares traded in Hong Kong rose 1.2%, with HSBC Holdings and AIA Group up 1.6% and 1.9%, respectively.

** Hong Kong tech stocks climbed 0.5%, with Tencent up 4.1%.

** Foreign investors recorded a net selling of 1.67 billion yuan ($242.7 million) of Chinese stocks via the Stock Connect by midday, despite Premier Li Qiang telling foreign business executives that the country would open up further.

** Premier Li also said China will maintain a certain level of economic expansion as it accelerates a transition towards higher quality growth, Chinese state media reported.

** In China, sector performances were mixed. Semiconductor and artificial intelligence stocks lost 1.8% and 1.3%, respectively, while liquor and consumer staples shares were each up 1.3% and 0.9%.

** RongSheng Petrochemical Co Ltd rose 10% after Saudi Aramco signed agreements to acquire 10% of the Chinese refining giant. CSI Energy Index was up 0.6%.

Hong Kong stocks China stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Hong Kong shares rise as banking contagion fears ease; China stocks mixed

Intra-day update: rupee improves slightly against US dollar

PM says 100m benefitting from free wheat flour scheme

Supreme Court resumes hearing on Punjab elections delay

US says Zalmay Khalilzad does not represent its foreign policy, Biden administration

Reko Diq dispute: ECC approves Rs6.2bn mark-up payment

PM terms Reko Diq project ‘a game changer’

London-listed CORO Energy seeks O&G JVs

Old, new investors: KE dispute lands in PMO

KPCL seeks Rs22.703bn from CPPA-G to settle liabilities

Two SC judges for revisiting CJP’s power

Read more stories