AVN 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.35%)
BAFL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.84%)
BOP 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
DFML 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
DGKC 42.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.19%)
EPCL 46.70 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.52%)
FCCL 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.54%)
FFL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
FLYNG 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.03%)
GGL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUBC 67.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.28%)
HUMNL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KAPCO 24.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.97%)
NETSOL 74.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.54%)
OGDC 84.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.29%)
PAEL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
PIBTL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
PPL 64.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.31%)
PRL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.64%)
SILK 0.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.14%)
SNGP 39.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.56%)
TELE 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (6.43%)
TPLP 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.76%)
TRG 107.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,057 Increased By 5.9 (0.15%)
BR30 14,422 Increased By 15.4 (0.11%)
KSE100 40,054 Increased By 54.1 (0.14%)
KSE30 14,810 Increased By 22.9 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Spot gold may rise towards $2,148 in Q2

Reuters Published 28 Mar, 2023 10:24am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may break the resistance at $2,070 per ounce in the second quarter and rise towards $2,148. The recovery of the price from a low of $1,613.60 in September 2022 has been so strong that it almost reversed the drop from the March 2022 high of $2,069.89.

The strong surge bears the typical features of a wave five, the last of a five-wave cycle from 2015’s low of $1,045.85. This wave is expected to travel far above $2,070.

A rough calculation based on the range of the wave (4) suggests a target of $2,450. This aggressive target would be made possible by an extended wave (5), simply because the wave (3) failed to extend much, leaving a big room for the wave (5) to unfold into the sky.

The wave (5) looks sharp and fierce, full of the bullish momentum needed for its epic journey towards $2,450. The only decent correction it has experienced between February and March was quickly rectified.

This strong self-healing capacity of the uptrend guarantees its smooth extension over the next few months. Corrections could most likely be shallow and brief, as the metal is riding on a powerful wave 3.

A detailed study on the daily chart reveals a few realistic targets, which, even with the boldest calculation, still fall under $2,450.

Spot gold may test support at $1,963

Among them, the 100% projection level of $2,148 looks the most proper target in the second quarter.

It would strategically be available when gold breaks $2,008. A break below $1,936 may be followed by a drop into the $1,854-$1,885 range.

Gold Spot gold bullion

Comments

1000 characters

Spot gold may rise towards $2,148 in Q2

Intra-day update: rupee improves slightly against US dollar

PM says 100m benefitting from free wheat flour scheme

Supreme Court resumes hearing on Punjab elections delay

US says Zalmay Khalilzad does not represent its foreign policy, Biden administration

Reko Diq dispute: ECC approves Rs6.2bn mark-up payment

PM terms Reko Diq project ‘a game changer’

London-listed CORO Energy seeks O&G JVs

Old, new investors: KE dispute lands in PMO

KPCL seeks Rs22.703bn from CPPA-G to settle liabilities

Two SC judges for revisiting CJP’s power

Read more stories