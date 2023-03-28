Supreme Court resumes hearing on Punjab elections delay

The Supreme Court (SC) resumed on Tuesday hearing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) petition against the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) order to delay general elections to the Punjab Assembly.

The PTI had challenged the ECP's decision to defer the Punjab polls till October 8.

A five-member bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Aminuddin Khan and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail is hearing the case.

Ahead of the hearing, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) filed pleas in the SC to become respondents in the case.

Monday's hearing

On Monday, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail released a detailed note calling for the reconsideration of the power of the Chief Justice to make unilateral decisions.

In their note related to the court's March 1 verdict regarding the holding of elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the judges called for a re-examination of the Supreme Court's dependence on the solitary decision of one person [CJP], saying that the top court could not function without the consensus of all its members.

The dissenting note suggests that the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court should not be exercised "frequently and incautiously" and that it should be exercised only in exceptional cases of public importance relating to the enforcement of fundamental rights.

The judges also expressed their reservations about how the court's original jurisdiction under Article 184(3) of the Constitution was invoked suo motu in the present matter and the constitution of the nine-member bench.

Article 184(3) of the Constitution outlines the Supreme Court's original jurisdiction. It enables it to assume jurisdiction in matters involving a question of "public importance" concerning the "enforcement of any of the fundamental rights" of Pakistan's citizens.

The judges noted that this jurisdiction should be exercised with circumspection and that it confers "enabling powers" on the court, which is not bound to exercise them even where the case brought before it involves a question of public importance with reference to the enforcement of any of the fundamental rights.

The two judges pointed out that the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court under Article 184(3) is concurrent with that of the high courts under Article 199. Suppose the jurisdiction of any of the high courts has already been invoked under Article 199, and the matter is pending adjudication. In that case, the two well-established principles should be considered before exercising its jurisdiction under Article 184(3) by the Supreme Court.

Justices Mansoor Shah, Jamal Mandokhail call for revisiting CJP’s ‘one-man show’ in SC

The first principle is that where two courts have concurrent jurisdiction and a petitioner elects to invoke the jurisdiction of one of the courts, then he is bound by his choice of forum and must pursue his remedy in that court. The second principle is that if one of the courts having such concurrent jurisdiction happens to be a superior court to which an appeal lies from the other court of concurrent jurisdiction, then the superior court should not normally entertain such a petition after a similar petition on the same facts has already been filed.

The judges expressed their reservations about how the Supreme Court's original jurisdiction was invoked in the present matter. They stated that the court's jurisdiction should be exercised sparingly and that it should not be used to satisfy the whims of one person. They also pointed out that the court's reputation could be damaged if its jurisdiction is exercised frequently and incautiously.

SC issues notice to ECP for delaying Punjab elections

Meanwhile, Supreme Court Justice Munib Akhtar issued a notice to the ECP for delaying the provincial elections of Punjab from April 30 till October 8.

A five-judge bench, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Aminuddin Khan, and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel, on Monday, heard the PTI’s petition to set aside the ECP’s order dated March 22 to delay the Punjab elections.

Supreme Court issues notice to ECP for delaying Punjab elections

It also demanded guarantees from the government and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) that elections will be peaceful and transparent.

The chief justice questioned whether the ECP could set aside the poll date given by the president, noting that there was no past order from the SC regarding the matter.