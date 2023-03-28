LHC’s full bench to take up Imran’s plea

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court’s Chief Justice on Monday constituted a full bench to hear a petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, seeking details of cases registered against him in different cities of the country.

The full bench is comprised of Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, Justice Alia Neelum, Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh, Justice Anwarul Haq Pannun and Justice Muhammad Amjad Rafiq.

Justice Tariq Saleem had referred the petition to chief justice for its disposal by some larger bench.

