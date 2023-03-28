AVN 65.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.49%)
BAFL 29.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.77%)
BOP 4.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.3%)
DGKC 41.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.97%)
EPCL 46.31 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.14%)
FCCL 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.78%)
FFL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.08%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.51%)
GGL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
HUBC 67.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.61%)
KAPCO 24.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.23%)
KEL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 25.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
MLCF 24.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.18%)
NETSOL 74.51 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.78%)
OGDC 84.81 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
PAEL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.89%)
PIBTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
PPL 64.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.11%)
PRL 12.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.27%)
SILK 0.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.44 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
TELE 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.4%)
TPLP 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
TRG 107.78 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.35%)
UNITY 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.66%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
BR100 4,051 Increased By 11.2 (0.28%)
BR30 14,407 Decreased By -6.4 (-0.04%)
KSE100 40,000 Increased By 58.3 (0.15%)
KSE30 14,787 Increased By 48.4 (0.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

The corporate-govt nexus in India

Published 28 Mar, 2023 06:21am
Follow us

How ironic it is that India’s parliament (Lok Sabha) has disqualified senior opposition leader Rahul Gandhi after he was sentenced to two years in a defamation case by a court in Gujarat, prime minister Narendra Modi’s home state.

The Congress party has rightly described the court’s verdict as “erroneous and unsustainable” and pledged to fight his disqualification “both legally and politically.”

It is however interesting to note that the Congress president Kharge has not described this development as an act of political vindictiveness to penalise Rahul Gandhi for his recent successful countrywide tour (from Kanyakumari to Kashmir) through which he is said to have sent a strong message across that democracy is facing immense danger in the country under the protracted rule of the BJP.

Rather the Congress chief has said that the action against Rahul Gandhi is a consequence of his demand for a probe by a joint parliamentary committee to investigate allegations against the Adani Group.

Needless to say, Adani Group has been powering BJP or its fortunes for the past several years. To Sangh Parivar’s chagrin, Billionaire Gautam Adani’s rapid downfall in recent weeks and months has sparked renewed scrutiny on his close ties with prime minister Modi and his party.

What is more interesting to note is that global financier-philanthropist George Soros has already attracted BJP’s ire for predicting that Adani’s woes would loosen the Sangh Parivar’s grip on power. The corporate-government nexus is now facing an unprecedented test in the country’s history.

R. P. Nayyar (Dubai)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Narendra Modi Rahul Gandhi Gautam Adani Adani Group

Comments

1000 characters

The corporate-govt nexus in India

PM says 100m benefitting from free wheat flour scheme

Reko Diq dispute: ECC approves Rs6.2bn mark-up payment

PM terms Reko Diq project ‘a game changer’

London-listed CORO Energy seeks O&G JVs

Old, new investors: KE dispute lands in PMO

KPCL seeks Rs22.703bn from CPPA-G to settle liabilities

Two SC judges for revisiting CJP’s power

Notices issued to ECP, federation, others over Punjab election delay: SC wants to get clear the question of legality

FBR implements ‘blue channel facility’

Tax evasion: FBR admits it lacks capacity to analyse big data

Read more stories