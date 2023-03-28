AVN 65.65 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.58%)
BAFL 29.99 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.81%)
BOP 4.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.3%)
DGKC 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
EPCL 46.49 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
FCCL 11.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.24%)
FLYNG 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.04%)
GGL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.65%)
HUBC 67.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.13%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.91%)
KAPCO 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
KEL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.6%)
MLCF 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
NETSOL 74.51 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.78%)
OGDC 84.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
PAEL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.38%)
PIBTL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.29%)
PPL 64.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.63%)
PRL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.88%)
SILK 0.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.28%)
TELE 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.82%)
TPLP 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 107.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
UNITY 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.74%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,053 Increased By 1.7 (0.04%)
BR30 14,448 Increased By 41 (0.28%)
KSE100 40,129 Increased By 128.6 (0.32%)
KSE30 14,839 Increased By 52.2 (0.35%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

More rains expected from today

Recorder Report Published 28 Mar, 2023 06:21am
Follow us

KARACHI: Another countrywide rainy spell is expected from today (Tuesday) through March 31, 2023 with a danger of gusty winds and hailstorm to strike the standing wheat crops, the Met Office said on Monday.

It warned that the expected rain-wind-thunderstorm with a hailstorm in occasional gaps from Tuesday (today) till March 31 may cause damage to the loose structures and standing crops like wheat.

A westerly wave is likely to enter western parts of the country from March 28 and grip upper and central parts on March 29. The new system is expected to prevail till March 31, which may produce rains in the country, it said.

Rain-wind-thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls and hailstorm is expected in Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Harnai, Qila Saifullah, Qillah Abdullah, Chaman, Pishin, Sibbi, Loralai, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Panjgur, Awaran, Ketch from March 28 to March 31.

In Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Sahiwal, Okara, Pakpattan, Khanewal, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad and Karachi, the spell is likely on March 29 and March 30.

Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur, Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar may see rain-wind-thunderstorm and snowfall over the high mountains with few moderate to isolated heavy falls and hailstorm from Tuesday till Mar 31.

Rains are also likely in Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Mansehra, Buner, Kohistan, Shangla, Haripur and Abbottabad, Islamabad, Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Khushab, Mianwali, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Kasur, Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib from Tuesday eve till March 31 in gaps.

Farmers should irrigate the crops keeping in view the Met Office weather forecast. Heavy rains may cause flash floods in Quetta, Chaman, Pishin, Barkhan, Musakhel, Jaffarabad, Kohlu, Zhob, Loralai, D G Khan during the night hours on March 28 and March 29.

Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Nowshera, Mardan, Waziristan, Bajur, Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Kashmir are likely to witness flash flooding from March 29 to March 31. Peshawar, Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Lahore may receive urban flooding during the same period.

Landslides may strike in hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir, Murree and Galliyat during rains. Daytime temperatures are likely to drop significantly during the spell.

Tourists should remain more cautious over the period. “All concerned authorities are advised to remain alert to avoid any untoward situation during the forecast period,” the Met said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

rains weather met office weather forecast pakistan weather

Comments

1000 characters

More rains expected from today

PM says 100m benefitting from free wheat flour scheme

Reko Diq dispute: ECC approves Rs6.2bn mark-up payment

PM terms Reko Diq project ‘a game changer’

London-listed CORO Energy seeks O&G JVs

Old, new investors: KE dispute lands in PMO

KPCL seeks Rs22.703bn from CPPA-G to settle liabilities

Two SC judges for revisiting CJP’s power

Notices issued to ECP, federation, others over Punjab election delay: SC wants to get clear the question of legality

FBR implements ‘blue channel facility’

Tax evasion: FBR admits it lacks capacity to analyse big data

Read more stories