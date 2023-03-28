More rains expected from today

KARACHI: Another countrywide rainy spell is expected from today (Tuesday) through March 31, 2023 with a danger of gusty winds and hailstorm to strike the standing wheat crops, the Met Office said on Monday.

It warned that the expected rain-wind-thunderstorm with a hailstorm in occasional gaps from Tuesday (today) till March 31 may cause damage to the loose structures and standing crops like wheat.

A westerly wave is likely to enter western parts of the country from March 28 and grip upper and central parts on March 29. The new system is expected to prevail till March 31, which may produce rains in the country, it said.

Rain-wind-thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls and hailstorm is expected in Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Harnai, Qila Saifullah, Qillah Abdullah, Chaman, Pishin, Sibbi, Loralai, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Panjgur, Awaran, Ketch from March 28 to March 31.

In Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Sahiwal, Okara, Pakpattan, Khanewal, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad and Karachi, the spell is likely on March 29 and March 30.

Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur, Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar may see rain-wind-thunderstorm and snowfall over the high mountains with few moderate to isolated heavy falls and hailstorm from Tuesday till Mar 31.

Rains are also likely in Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Mansehra, Buner, Kohistan, Shangla, Haripur and Abbottabad, Islamabad, Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Khushab, Mianwali, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Kasur, Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib from Tuesday eve till March 31 in gaps.

Farmers should irrigate the crops keeping in view the Met Office weather forecast. Heavy rains may cause flash floods in Quetta, Chaman, Pishin, Barkhan, Musakhel, Jaffarabad, Kohlu, Zhob, Loralai, D G Khan during the night hours on March 28 and March 29.

Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Nowshera, Mardan, Waziristan, Bajur, Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Kashmir are likely to witness flash flooding from March 29 to March 31. Peshawar, Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Lahore may receive urban flooding during the same period.

Landslides may strike in hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir, Murree and Galliyat during rains. Daytime temperatures are likely to drop significantly during the spell.

Tourists should remain more cautious over the period. “All concerned authorities are advised to remain alert to avoid any untoward situation during the forecast period,” the Met said.

