PARTLY FACETIOUS: NMN also uses hair colour? Dark brown?

“Snow White’s stepmother, the wicked witch, would ask the mirror to tell her who was the fairest of them all.”

“Well let’s put it this way she was competitive, very competitive, and between the two individuals competing for airtime today, nay hogging the Pakistani airwaves today are The Khan and Notification Maryam Nawaz (NMN) and hands down I would give the award to NMN because vast amounts have been spent and continue to be spent on…”

“Hush, NMN works hard to look good - don’t forget using the frying pan to iron her clothes when an iron was not available in jail…”

“Agreed and in contrast The Khan only spends money on hair colour though it is the pricey kind, not token paint if you know what I mean.”

“That evens out because I reckon NMN also uses hair colour.”

“Oh I am not sure about that, anyway I would like to propose to our parliamentarians to give the option to their colleagues in jail: frying pan or iron.”

“Don’t be facetious, anyway I was going to say that while the wicked witch’s question who is the fairest of us all does not apply to our politicians, the question should be who is more selected than another.”

“Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari (BBZ) coined that epithet and The khan and his team desk thumped at the time by equating selected to selected by the people or elected, it was only later that the import of the insult was understood.”

“Better late than never anyway NMN after giving The Khan many derogatory epithets that never took off, finally succumbed to BBZs proposal and said The Khan was the most selected…why are you shaking your head?”

“Simply because she is one to talk. I mean without ever contesting leave alone winning a single seat in parliament, or anywhere else for that matter, she was notified as the senior vice president and chief organizer of the party. Now if that ain’t selected then what is?!”

“Well that selection has got her perks and privileges and constant airtime but nothing in the political arena yet.”

“Hey she is enjoying protocol that federal ministers do not enjoy…”

“Yes but if daddy is out of the picture then those can be easily withdrawn. Besides let’s not forget that The Khan is a big player while she has yet to convince the old and the new guard of her own party leave alone institutions that she is the BBZ of the party.”

“The new guard is with her – Marriyum Aurangzeb, The Trainer Parveen Rashid waiting for nomination as senator by daddy, Talal Chaudhary disqualified, and…”

“Don’t forget the old guard - The Rana, the Man with no Portfolio, The Man Who Shall Remain Nameless…”

“Barring Rana no one is a parliamentarian so NMNs stalwarts must continue to be abusive to all those they consider are impediments to transforming NMN from a princess to a Queen.”

“That may mean pretty much everyone but daddy and a few…”

“Listen to NMN’s speeches – you will find ample evidence of my words.”

