KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (March 27, 2023).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1-Week 19.76 20.26
2-Week 19.87 20.37
1-Month 20.18 20.68
3-Month 21.68 21.93
6-Month 21.76 22.01
9-Month 21.79 22.29
1-Year 21.79 22.29
==========================
Data source: SBP
