HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares opened lower on Monday after fears over the share price of Deutsche Bank sparked renewed jitters over the global banking sector.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.68 percent, or 134.61 points, to 19,781.07.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.49 percent, or 16.05 points, to 3,249.61, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange slid 0.26 percent, or 5.59 points, to 2,111.18.