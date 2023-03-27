AVN 65.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.17%)
Australian shares climb as Fed officials ease banking contagion fears

Reuters Published 27 Mar, 2023 11:24am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Australian shares rose on Monday, led by banking and real estate stocks, as speeches from the US Federal Reserve officials assuaged investor fears over a potential liquidity crisis in the financial services sector.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.3% to 6,977.3 points by 0009 GMT.

The benchmark lost 0.6% last week. On Wall Street, major indexes ended the session higher after US Fed officials said there was no indication that financial stress was worsening.

In Australia, financials rose 0.5%, with the “Big Four” banks adding between 0.1% and 0.7%.

Bank Of Queensland jumped 1.6% as the lender announced a board reshuffle, appointing former executive chairman Patrick Allaway as its chief executive officer.

Ampol was among the top losers in the benchmark index after it flagged a hit to gasoline production at its refinery in Queensland. Shares were down 2.1%.

Local digital payments firm Latitude Group Holdings fell 1.7% after announcing that 7.9 million Australian and New Zealand driver license numbers were stolen as a part of a malicious cyber attack on March 16. Shares of technology and real estate companies gained 0.6% and 1.5%, respectively.

Gold stocks added 0.4% to the index, with shares of Northern Star and Newcrest Mining rising 0.4% and 1.4%, respectively. Energy companies were the only major laggards on the ASX200, as oil prices settled lower on poor demand prospects.

Sector majors Woodside and Santos fell 0.4% and 1.7%, respectively.

Australia shares slip as rate hike woes linger; logs seventh weekly loss

Shares of Endeavour Group, a pub operator that operates poker machines, jump 2.6% on the back of the Labor Party’s victory in NSW state election on Saturday, a political result which would mean less or no risk of gambling reforms in the state.

Local miners started the day in green as a rebound in underlying iron-ore prices on Friday lifted the sub-index. Mining giants BHP Group and Fortescue Metals added between 0.1% and 0.6%.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% to 11,616.4 points.

