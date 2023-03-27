Intra-day update: rupee declines against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee recorded a marginal fall against the US dollar, depreciating 0.1% during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Monday.

At around 9:50am, the rupee was being quoted at 283.50, a decline of Re0.3 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

During the previous week, the rupee lost 0.53% against the US dollar to settle at 283.2 in the inter-bank market.

A significant decline was followed by two days of appreciation that trimmed losses, but fundamental reasons for the rupee’s weaker position remained.

A stalled programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) together with reports that the staff-level agreement was still a bit further away meant the currency market did not take any positive cues.

Islamabad is making efforts to resume the IMF’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF) of over $1 billion. The release of loan from the IMF will unlock further inflows from other international creditors.

In a key development, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Sunday said that “friendly” countries were expected to materialise their commitments with Pakistan that would pave the way to close the deal with the IMF and revive the economy.

Moreover, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday announced the removal of Cash Margin Requirement (CMR) on the import of goods.

Analysts said that the step has been taken to resume the IMF programme and get the loan tranche of $1.2 billion to build the central bank's foreign exchange reserves, which stood at $4.6 billion.

Globally, the US dollar was firm on Monday as investors assessed moves made by authorities and regulators to rein in worries over the global banking system.

Global banking stocks have been battered through the month in the wake of the sudden collapse of two US lenders and the rescue of embattled Swiss bank Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) last week, with authorities stepping in to ease investors' nerves.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six rivals, was up 0.078% at 103.060, having gained 0.5% on Friday amid banking jitters.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, stabilised in Asian trade on Monday as investors sought cues from broader financial markets, while comments by Russian President Vladimir Putin over the weekend ratcheted up geopolitical tensions in Europe.

