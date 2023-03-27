Nova City, ICCI sign accord

ISLAMABAD: Previous day, a dignified ceremony of signing the Memorandum of Understanding was held between Nova City and Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) followed by an Iftar was organized by Nova and ICCI at a local hotel with Finance Minister Ishaq Dar as chief guest.

In the MoU, Chairman Nova Group Chaudhary Junaid Afzaal and President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari signed a special concession plan on Nova plots.

In addition, NOVA and ICCI discussed the committee for establishment of Special Economic and Industrial Zone in joint ventures between NOVA and Chamber. A large number of members of the Chamber and the real estate community were present on the occasion. The senior management of Nova Group also graced this memorable event.

It as announced that Nova City will provide special discounts on plots to ICCI members. All ICCI members will also get convenient plans for their balance payments. Not only that, but Nova City also offered possession of plots on forty percent of the payments for chamber members.

Addressing the ceremony, President ICCI Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari thanked Chairman Nova Group Chaudhary Junaid Afzaal and said that the services rendered by Nova Group and its entire management to the members of the Chamber are undoubtedly the best in history. In an unprecedented move, Nova City is grateful to Chaudhary Junaid Afzaal, Chairman, Nova Group, for the confidence shown in the members of the Chamber.

Chairman Nova Group Chaudhary Junaid Afzaal said: I am deeply grateful to Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, Raja Hamid Mehmood, Adil Barkat, as well as, the members of the Chamber, whose tireless efforts have led to the completion of this agreement today. He said we are happy to provide facilities to all ICCI members, and we will continue to do our best to play our role for the betterment of the economy.

Speaking on the occasion, Raja Hamid Mehmood, Chairman of Business World Marketing, said that he is very happy with the signing of the MoU between Nova City and the Chamber of Commerce after countless efforts. A special thanks to all the Chamber members and realtors who, as always, answered our voices and made this enjoyable event a success.

