Imad's fifty takes Pakistan to 130-6 in second T20I

SHARJAH: All-rounder Imad Wasim hit a maiden half century to help Pakistan score 130-6 in the second Twenty20 international against Afghanistan in Sharjah on Sunday.

The left-hander struck 64 not out off 57 balls with two sixes and three boundaries to rescue Pakistan who were struggling at 63-5 after winning the toss and batting at Sharjah Stadium.

Imad and skipper Shadab Khan (32) added 67 for the sixth wicket.

Nabi stars as Afghanistan stun Pakistan in T20 series opener

Afghanistan won the first match by six wickets -- also in Sharjah on Friday -- to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Pakistan got off to a disastrous start with left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi claiming Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique, both for nought, in the first over of the innings.

Farooqi finished with 2-19 in his four overs.